AstraZeneca (Q3 Results): good progress

AstraZeneca’s third quarter revenue grew by 10% to $15.2bn, when ignoring exchange rates, driven by broad-based growth across therapy areas and geographies.

Underlying operating profit for the quarter rose 13% to $5.0bn, while R&D expenditure increased 14% to $3.6bn, reflecting continued investment in late-stage trials and new technologies.

Over the first nine months, there were 16 positive Phase III readouts and 31 approvals in major regions.

Free cash flow year-to-date was $10.5bn and net debt stood at $24.0bn at the end of September .

Full-year 2025 guidance remains unchanged, with: revenue growth expected in the high single digits, and underlying EPS growth in the low double digits.

The shares remained flat in early midday trading.

