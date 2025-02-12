Barrick: 2024 benefitting from higher prices

Barrick reported 13% growth in full year revenue to $12.9bn, driven largely by higher gold and copper prices which offset a drop in gold production volumes.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 30% to $5.2bn. Production costs were higher than guided, but good control in the fourth quarter and savings in other areas helped margins expand.
Free cash flow more than doubled to $1.3bn, with $0.5bn returned via buybacks over the year. The buyback has been renewed for the coming year, up to £1bn. Net debt rose 13% to $0.7bn.
A quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share was announced.
Guidance for a 15% drop in gold production over 2025 reflects the suspension of operations at its Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali, where the has been no improvement in relations with the local government. Copper production is expected to rise 10%.
The US listing of shares was broadly flat in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Barrick key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.