Barrick: 2024 benefitting from higher prices

Barrick reported 13% growth in full year revenue to $12.9bn, driven largely by higher gold and copper prices which offset a drop in gold production volumes.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 30% to $5.2bn. Production costs were higher than guided, but good control in the fourth quarter and savings in other areas helped margins expand.

Free cash flow more than doubled to $1.3bn, with $0.5bn returned via buybacks over the year. The buyback has been renewed for the coming year, up to £1bn. Net debt rose 13% to $0.7bn.

A quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share was announced.

Guidance for a 15% drop in gold production over 2025 reflects the suspension of operations at its Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali, where the has been no improvement in relations with the local government. Copper production is expected to rise 10%.

The US listing of shares was broadly flat in pre-market trading.

