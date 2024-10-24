Bunzl: guidance intact as underlying revenue decline slows

Bunzl’s third-quarter revenue grew by 5.4% when ignoring exchange rate movements. A 6.8% contribution from acquisitions more than offset the 1.2% underlying revenue decline, an improvement from the 4.9% fall seen in the first half. This was helped by an improved performance in the US foodservice redistribution business.
Bunzl continues to expect a small reduction in underlying revenue over the full year, but also a “strong increase” in underlying operating profit.
Since the half-year results Bunzl has completed four bolt-on acquisitions and repurchased £100mn worth of shares under its £250mn buyback programme.
The shares fell 1.6% in early trading.
