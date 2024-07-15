Burberry – suspends dividends and announces new CEO

Burberry issued an unexpected trading update as first-quarter revenue fell 20%, ignoring the impact of exchange rates, which was worse than analysts were expecting. Double-digit declines were seen across all its main regions as the market has remained “challenging”.
As a result of current trading weakness, dividend payments for this financial year have been suspended to help maintain balance sheet health.
Jonathan Akeroyd has stepped down as CEO with immediate effect. Joshua Schulman, who has experience at Michael Kors, Coach and Jimmy Choo, has been announced as the new CEO.
If current trading weakness continues, Burberry expects to make an operating loss over the first half of the year. Full-year revenue is expected to fall by around 30%.
The shares fell 11.3% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Burberry key facts
