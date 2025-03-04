Direct Line: profits return, Aviva sale on track

Direct Line reported a 25% increase in gross written premiums to £3.7bn. That was mainly due to the Motability partnership, which was only partially included in last year’s figures. In-force policies were down 5.5% over the year, ending at 8.8mn.
Underlying Operating profit of £205.0mn was an improvement from a loss of £189.9mn the prior year, largely driven by a return to profitability from the Motor business.
The solvency capital ratio after dividends, a measure of balance sheet strength, improved from 188% to 195%. A 5.0p final dividend was announced, taking the total to 7.0p, up 75%.
The sale to Aviva is on track, expected to complete midway through the year.
The shares were flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Direct Line key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.