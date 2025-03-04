Direct Line: profits return, Aviva sale on track

Direct Line reported a 25% increase in gross written premiums to £3.7bn. That was mainly due to the Motability partnership, which was only partially included in last year’s figures. In-force policies were down 5.5% over the year, ending at 8.8mn.

Underlying Operating profit of £205.0mn was an improvement from a loss of £189.9mn the prior year, largely driven by a return to profitability from the Motor business.

The solvency capital ratio after dividends, a measure of balance sheet strength, improved from 188% to 195%. A 5.0p final dividend was announced, taking the total to 7.0p, up 75%.

The sale to Aviva is on track, expected to complete midway through the year.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.