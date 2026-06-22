easyJet (Announcement): takeover proposals rejected

easyJet confirmed that it has received a third proposed bid of 625p per share from Castlelake, representing a 24% premium to the closing share price on Friday 19 June. This follows two prior proposals of 560p and 600p.

However, the group views the terms as “highly opportunistic” given the disruption from the Middle East conflict, and that it “fundamentally undervalues easyJet” and its medium-term prospects.

As a result, easyJet’s board has unanimously rejected the proposals as it does not believe they are in the best interests of its shareholders.

Castlelake has until the statutory deadline of 5pm on 26 June 2026 to make a firm offer.

The shares rose 3.6% in early trading.

Our view

easyJet’s valuation has come under pressure this year in the wake of the US-Iran conflict, attracting the attention of private investment firm Castlelake. So far, its takeover proposals have been rebuffed by the airline’s management team on the grounds that they undervalue the business and its prospects, but they have caused sentiment around easyJet to improve. The clock’s now ticking to make a formal bid, with the statutory deadline set for 26 June.

Back to everyday business, easyJet’s been doing most things right of late. The no-frills airline is upgrading its fleet to newer, more efficient planes, stimulating demand, and setting up new strategic hubs in popular locations like Milan and Rome. On average, more of its available seats have been getting filled too.

Selling extras to existing passengers is also a key part of the game plan. So-called ancillary revenues are things like extra baggage, legroom and food. This is a highly lucrative area, and recent growth has been impressive.

The package holiday arm continues to deliver strong growth. Revenue has been growing at high double-digit rates and pre-tax profits have hit targets ahead of schedule, accounting for more than a third of the group’s total last year. Given that the addressable market for package holidays is huge, there’s a big growth opportunity ahead for this segment if it can keep nailing delivery.

Then there’s the big issue – fuel. easyJet operates with single-digit margins and historically spends around 25% of its revenue on fuel. That makes it one of the more sensitive European airlines to fuel price fluctuations, and elevated fuel prices are taking a big toll on both costs and demand. That’s led easyJet to reduce some flight frequencies and raise minimum ticket prices, so the near-term profit outlook remains challenging.

This comes at an inconvenient time. easyJet is in the middle of upgrading its fleet – an expensive endeavour. Granted, the balance sheet is currently one of the strongest in the sector. But with free cash flows now forecast to turn negative for the next few years, debts look set to stack up. While this is manageable, it means dividends and share buybacks will likely take a hit.

While easyJet’s been operating well across multiple fronts, the benefits to the bottom line are being overshadowed by higher fuel prices and a more unfavourable macroeconomic backdrop. Profitability is under pressure, and we think other names in the sector look better positioned to weather the storm. However, in the near term, bid activity is likely to be the main driver of sentiment.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The transport industry is medium risk in terms of ESG, with European firms managing them better than others. Carbon emissions, product governance, and quality & safety are the biggest risk drivers. Other key areas are emissions, effluents & waste, labour relations, and employee health & safety.

According to Sustainalytics, easyJet’s management of ESG risk is strong.

Its policy addressing environmental issues is very strong and executive remuneration is explicitly linked to sustainability performance targets. An adequate whistleblower policy is also in place. However, easyJet’s overall ESG reporting falls short of best practice.