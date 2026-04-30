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Eli Lilly (Q1 Results): beat and a raise

This was a strong first quarter for Eli Lilly, who looks to be deftly navigating price pressures on its best-selling medicines.
Pharmaceutical laboratory- Eli Lilly-share-research
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Apr 30, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Eli Lilly’s first-quarter revenue grew 56% to $19.8bn, mainly driven by volume growth in its obesity and diabetes medicines Mounjaro and Zepound. Average US prices fell by 7%, with regulatory changes in China driving a larger 25% drop in overseas markets.

Underlying operating profit was up 142% to $9.3bn, despite gross margins falling 0.9 percentage points to 82.6%.

The 2026 sales guidance range has been raised by $2bn to $82bn-$85bn. Underlying earnings per share guidance now stands at $35.50-$37.00, a 6% raise at the mid-point.

The shares were up 7.1% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Eli Lilly key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 30th April 2026