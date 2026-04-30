Eli Lilly (Q1 Results): beat and a raise

Eli Lilly’s first-quarter revenue grew 56% to $19.8bn, mainly driven by volume growth in its obesity and diabetes medicines Mounjaro and Zepound. Average US prices fell by 7%, with regulatory changes in China driving a larger 25% drop in overseas markets.
Underlying operating profit was up 142% to $9.3bn, despite gross margins falling 0.9 percentage points to 82.6%.
The 2026 sales guidance range has been raised by $2bn to $82bn-$85bn. Underlying earnings per share guidance now stands at $35.50-$37.00, a 6% raise at the mid-point.
The shares were up 7.1% in pre-market trading.
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Eli Lilly key facts
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