Entain: BetMGM on course for breakeven point in 2025

Entain’s US joint venture BetMGM saw its second half underlying net revenue growth accelerate to 159% helped by a 29% pick up in Online Sports.

That brings the full year total to $2.1bn with underlying cash losses (EBITDA) rising from $62mn to $244mn.

In 2025, revenue guidance has been lowered to a range of $2.4-$2.5bn was a bit lighter than expected, but cash profit (EBITDA) is expected to be positive, contrary to market expectations of a small loss.

Entain shares finished up 5.7% on the day.

