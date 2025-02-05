Entain: BetMGM on course for breakeven point in 2025

Entain’s US joint venture BetMGM saw its second half underlying net revenue growth accelerate to 159% helped by a 29% pick up in Online Sports.
That brings the full year total to $2.1bn with underlying cash losses (EBITDA) rising from $62mn to $244mn.
In 2025, revenue guidance has been lowered to a range of $2.4-$2.5bn was a bit lighter than expected, but cash profit (EBITDA) is expected to be positive, contrary to market expectations of a small loss.
Entain shares finished up 5.7% on the day.
Our view
HL View to follow.
Entain key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.