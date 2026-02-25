HSBC (Q4 Results): strong quarter and upbeat guidance

HSBC reported a 6% rise in underlying fourth-quarter revenue to $17.7bn (which ignores currency and one-off items). Growth was driven by banking net interest income and strong wealth fees.

Underlying profit before tax rose 17% to $8.6bn ($7.9bn expected). Credit impairments were down 36% to $0.9bn.

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 14.9% at year-end (14.0–14.5% target range). This is expected to dip below target in 2026 following the acquisition of the minority stake in Hang Seng bank. As such, buybacks are on hold while capital rebuilds.

A quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share was announced, taking the total to $0.75 for the year, up 14% (excluding special dividends).

2026 guidance points to banking net interest income of at least $45bn ($43.5bn expected).

The shares rose 4.8% in early trading.

Our view

HSBC’s results this morning told a familiar, reassuring story for the Asian bank’s investors: the engine is still humming and management confidence is quietly building. This morning’s 9% profit beat was driven by core banking momentum rather than one-offs, while guidance struck a notably more upbeat tone, pointing to stronger earnings power and returns as we move into 2026.

Management spent a good amount of time justifying the recent Hang Seng purchase. It means buybacks are on the back burner for a few quarters, news that ruffled a few feathers when announced. The maths makes sense, but there’s a decent amount of pressure to deliver the expected $0.9bn in benefits, considering integration costs are expected to come in at a hefty $0.6bn.

Efforts to refocus the business on higher growth areas continue. HSBC has already made several changes, including selling its retail banking operations in France and completely exiting Canada and Argentina. Latest plans involve reducing costs by around $3bn ($3.3bn with Hang Seng savings) in the coming years, with around half passing through to the profit line and half reinvested.

Traditional banking is the key driver of income, but finding growth has been a bugbear. Loan growth is low and expected to remain so, but there is a tailwind from deposit growth. That puts most of the heavy lifting on the higher-growth fee-income business if HSBC wants to hit its new medium-term targets.

This includes areas like trading and wealth management. Interest rates and consumer confidence still impact some of those income streams, but not to the extent of more traditional banking operations. The diversification is welcome, and the Asian focus is a positive in areas like wealth management, which is a high-growth part of the market. HSBC has leadership positions, so it looks well placed to benefit.

Capital levels are solid, though, as mentioned, there will be a period now of rebuilding the buffer. We are also keeping an eye on non-performing loans; HSBC has historically been seen as a leader among its Asian peers, but a tick higher in recent years has eroded that position. We aren’t concerned, but it’s something to monitor.

The global focus is a differentiator from many of its peers, and HSBC is our preferred UK-listed name for Asian exposure. That said, we think UK-focused banks have a much clearer path to growth over the medium term.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk

The financials sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance is the largest risk for most companies, especially those in the US and Europe with enhanced regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy and security is also an increasingly important risk for banks and diversified financial firms. Business ethics, ESG integration and labour relations are also worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, HSBC’s management of material ESG issues is strong.

HSBC faces risks from business ethics and product governance due to its involvement in related lawsuits and investigations. The $1.1bn provision set aside for the Madoff case is an example of a legacy issue working through the system, though at around 0.5% of the groups market cap it’s not a huge dial mover.

Policies against money laundering, bribery, and corruption also have gaps. Although HSBC's credit and loan standards generally meet industry norms, its approach to client engagement on climate issues, particularly in Asia, lacks sufficient evidence.