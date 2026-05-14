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ITV (Q1 Trading Update): decent start

It was a good start to the year for ITV, and it’s still in discussions to sell its Media & Entertainment business to Sky.
ITV - video equipment filming a live music performance.jpg
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 14, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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ITV’s first-quarter revenue rose by 1% to £766mn, driven by 4% growth in Studios which benefitted from helpful timing of content deliveries to global streaming platforms. This was partly offset by a 2% decline in Media & Entertainment (M&E).

Within M&E, digital advertising revenue grew by 14%, helped by strong growth in ITVX’s total streaming hours. Non-advertising revenue was down 8%.

Net debt rose by £26mn to £592mn over the quarter.

In the second quarter, M&E total advertising revenue is expected to rise by around 10%, helped by the Men’s Football World Cup. Studios is expected to deliver “good revenue growth” over the full year.

ITV remains in active discussions with Sky regarding the possible sale of its M&E business.

The shares rose 1.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

ITV key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 14th May 2026