J D Wetherspoon (HY Results): Profit under pressure

J D Wetherspoon’s first half revenue of £1.1bn reflected like-for-like growth of 4.8%.

Underlying operating profit fell 18.4% to £53mn with higher costs more than offsetting the top-line growth.

Despite investment in the existing pub estate nearly halving to £21mn, there was a free cash outflow of £0.2mn (HY 2025: £0.5mn). Net debt including leases was £1.2bn.

Like-for-like sales growth in the first seven weeks of the second half was 2.6%. The company warned that full-year profits could land slightly below current market expectations, with analyst forecasts currently looking for operating profit of £141mn.

The interim dividend was unchanged at 0.4p per share.

The shares fell 9.0% following the announcement.

Our view

J D Wetherspoon’s first half sales performance showed continued resilience, but visitor numbers were down and price rises were not enough to offset cost inflation. Slower growth in the beginning of the second half and a cautious outlook on full-year profit was enough to send the shares down sharply on the day.

Brand perception has historically held it in good stead, building out its position as the most visited licensed chain in the country, where its value proposition has helped it steal customers from casual dining operators. That’s been driven by an ongoing pivot towards a younger and more family-oriented demographic. However, recent weakness in food sales growth suggests parents may already be thinking twice about family meals out of the home, and consumer sentiment is coming under further pressure.

Investments in the pub estate and exits from underperforming units have seen average pub takings increase by 69% since 2015. The group is tentatively moving back into expansion mode with a focus on high-footfall locations such as airports and travel hubs.

This year’s plans will see the number of franchise pubs bearing the Wetherspoon name more than double. We see this as a relatively low-risk and scalable route to growth. The Group’s also been acquiring the freeholds of some rented premises, which should help improve profitability.

Cash flow was strong last year, supporting continued dividend payments and a step-up in share buybacks, which saw the company repurchase shares worth around 9% of its current market value. With margins being squeezed, there can be no guarantee that distributions will continue at that pace, or indeed at all.

The balance sheet also looks robust with a break-up value that could be in excess of the company’s stock market valuation. But it’s hard to put an exact number on it, as the company’s £1.1bn property portfolio hasn’t been revalued in 25 years. Guidance for a small increase in this year’s debt levels remains unchanged.

J D Wetherspoon looks well placed to outperform the market in terms of topline growth, and a recent government support package could ease cost pressures a little in the second half. On paper, the valuation offers an attractive entry point for those willing to wait for economic stability to return.

However, thin margins mean that profits are sensitive to weakening sales momentum. Until the uncertain economic outlook becomes clearer, volatility is likely to remain.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Consumer services companies are medium-risk in terms of ESG, and very few companies are excelling at managing them. That leaves plenty of opportunity for forward-thinking firms. The primary risk-driver is product governance. The impact of their products on society, labour relations and environmental concerns are also key risks to monitor.

The company's overall management of material ESG issues is average according to Sustainalytics.

Significant issues regarding the Board's quality and integrity have been identified, including worries about the length of service and independence of non-executive directors. ESG reporting practices are not aligned with leading reporting standards, and the Company's environmental policy is assessed as weak. Moreover, sustainability performance targets are not incorporated in the executive compensation plan. In terms of responsible drinking, there is a strong code of conduct in place with evidence to suggest this is an area the chain takes very seriously.