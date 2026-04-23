J Sainsbury (FY Results): cautious guidance

Sainsbury’s full-year retail revenue rose 4.3% to £30.0bn. Growth was driven by a 5.2% uplift in grocery sales as volumes grew ahead of the broader market. Argos sales grew at a slower pace, up 0.7%.

Retail underlying operating profit fell 1.1% to £1.0bn due to cost inflation, of which not all was passed onto customers to keep prices competitive. Within that, profits at Argos were broadly flat.

Retail free cash flow improved by 8.1% to £0.6bn. Net debt, including lease liabilities, fell from £5.8bn to £5.7bn.

Full-year guidance points to underlying operating profits of between £1.0-1.1bn (£1.1bn expected), and retail free cash flow of at least £0.5bn.

Full-year dividends rose 0.7% to 13.7p per share, and a new £0.3bn share buyback programme was announced.

The shares fell 4.7% in early trading.

Our view

Sainsbury’s full-year results were broadly in line with expectations, with a better-than-expected performance in general merchandise offsetting a slightly softer end to the year for grocery sales. But with the Middle East conflict likely to impact both costs and customer demand, the group issued cautious profit guidance, which saw the shares fall on the day.

Sainsbury's continues to gain market share, thanks to its herculean effort to improve products, value perception and innovation more generally. Things like the ALDI price match and Nectar prices are helping on this front too. They’ve been expanded across more products than ever before and are doing a great job at keeping customers loyal.

With operations focused on this side of the Atlantic, President Trump’s fluctuating trade policies pose little threat to disrupt operations directly. But Sainsbury’s is more exposed to general merchandise than its peers through its ownership of Argos, an area where sales have been weak in recent years. We’re starting to see the benefits of these soft comparable periods and improving profitability, but the space is likely to remain challenging for some time.

The top-line growth and efficiency improvements have been enough to offset rising national insurance and minimum wage costs. But rather than pass through the full extent of cost inflation to customers, Sainsbury’s has absorbed some of these additional costs to keep its prices low and competitive. Alongside investment in its stores, retail profits are getting squeezed.

Looking ahead, the conflict in the Middle East looks set to bring more cost pressures and subdued demand, especially for the more discretionary items that Argos sells. As a result, the full-year outlook was understandably cautious, with the midpoint of guidance pointing to flat profits this year.

The balance sheet is in good shape, with the ratio of net debt to cash profit (EBITDA) sitting towards the lower end of its target range. Alongside strong free cash flows, there’s plenty of weight behind the group’s prospective 4.3% dividend yield. But remember, no shareholder returns are guaranteed.

Sainsbury’s deserves credit for its steady strides forward in recent times. That’s been reflected by its valuation climbing above its long-term average, which now looks about right to us. There could be scope to beat profit guidance if the Middle East conflict draws to a close in the near term. But we prefer other names in the sector given the tough competition and challenges at Argos.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The retail industry is low/medium in terms of ESG risk but varies by subsector. Online retailers are the most exposed, as are companies based in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand for transparency and accountability means human rights and environmental risks within supply chains have become a key risk driver. The quality and safety of products as well as their impact on society and the environment are also important considerations.

According to Sustainalytics, Sainsbury’s management of ESG risks is strong.

An area of strength is the fact that the group’s executive pay is explicitly linked to ESG performance targets. However, within that, the group’s ESG disclosures aren’t in accordance with leading reporting standards, in particular the environmental policy is weak. This is significant given the group’s extensive packaging and freight usage. The group’s large scale puts it at increased risk of scrutiny when it comes to product reputation, and is something to monitor as customer appetites lean more towards sustainable options.