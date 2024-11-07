J Sainsbury: strong volume growth in H1

Sainsbury’s like-for-like Retail sales, excluding fuel, were up 3.4% to £16.3bn. The uplift was driven by higher Food volumes “across all major categories”, with total food volumes growing at a faster pace than the broader market.
General Merchandise & Clothing sales fell by 1.5%, reflecting softer demand for consumer electronics and toys, which more than offset a small improvement in clothing sales.
Retail underlying operating profit rose 3.7% to £503mn. This was driven by the top-line growth and ongoing cost cuts, which helped to offset rising operating costs.
Retail free cash flow fell from £520mn to £425mn. Net debt, including leases, stood at £5.6bn at period-end.
Full-year Retail underlying operating profits are expected to land between £1.01-£1.06bn, up 5-10%.
An interim dividend of 3.9p per share was announced, in line with last year.
The shares fell 1.1% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
J Sainsbury key facts
