JD Sports announces acquisition of US based Hibbett

JD Sports has announced a proposed acquisition of Hibbett, a North American sports retailer.

The proposed deal will see JD Sports pay $87.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 20%. This implies a total purchase price of $1.1bn. The group plans to fund the acquisition and refinance Hibbett's existing debt through its US cash resources of $300mn and a $1bn extension to its existing bank facilities.

The acquisition will increase North America’s share of group sales from around 32% to 40%. The deal is expected to bring annual cost synergies of at least $25mn over the medium term.

The shares rose 5.1% in early trading.

