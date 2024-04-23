JD Sports announces acquisition of US based Hibbett

JD Sports has announced a proposed acquisition of Hibbett, a North American sports retailer.
The proposed deal will see JD Sports pay $87.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 20%. This implies a total purchase price of $1.1bn. The group plans to fund the acquisition and refinance Hibbett's existing debt through its US cash resources of $300mn and a $1bn extension to its existing bank facilities.
The acquisition will increase North America’s share of group sales from around 32% to 40%. The deal is expected to bring annual cost synergies of at least $25mn over the medium term.
The shares rose 5.1% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
JD Sports key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.