Legal & General: US insurance sale, new buyback

Legal & General has announced the sale of its US insurance entity to longstanding partner Meiji Yasuda for a total value of £1.8bn.

Meiji Yasuda will take full ownership of the US protection business and have a 20% interest in the US pension risk transfer (PRT) business. L&G will keep 80% of existing and new PRT through reinsurance arrangements.

Following completion, which is expected toward the end of 2025, L&G expects to return an additional £1.0bn through share buybacks.

The shares rose 6.4% in early trading.

