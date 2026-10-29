Lloyds (Q3 Results): steady quarter, on track for 2026

Third-quarter net income rose 9% to £5.1bn, broadly as expected. Within that, both interest income and other income were higher. Banking net interest margin was up from 3.06% to 3.25%.

Underlying profit rose 83% to £2.4bn (£2.3bn expected). That growth was flattered by last year's large motor finance charge. Beyond that, the improvement came from higher net income and good cost control, partly offset by higher impairments.

The group's CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stands at 13.3%, and the aim is to bring it down to c.13.0% by the end of 2026.

All 2026 guidance was reiterated. That includes underlying net interest income of more than £14.9bn and a return on tangible equity above 16%.

The shares fell 3.2% in early trading.

Our view

Lloyds delivered another steady quarter. Income was a touch light, but credit quality held up and all full-year guidance was reiterated. The market's reaction was more about fine-tuning expectations than any change in direction.

Traditional lending remains the engine. Profitability improved again, and the structural hedge continues to do much of the heavy lifting, spreading the benefit of higher rates over several years. Management now expects interest income to come in modestly above its £14.9bn target this year, slightly softer than some had hoped, and that's knocked forecasts for next year a little lower. But the direction of travel hasn't changed, and income should still rise meaningfully in 2027 as hedge income rolls through.

Loan growth was more mixed this time. Mortgage balances were flat over the quarter, reflecting fierce competition that continues to limit profitability on some new lending. That was partly offset by strong growth in business lending, which helps reduce reliance on any single market.

Costs were better than expected, though some of that looks like timing, with investment spending set to pick up in the final quarter. Borrowers remain in good shape, with bad-loan charges in line with expectations. We continue to view lending quality as a strength, though it will be tested if unemployment rises.

We remain positive on other income. Growth slowed a little this quarter, held back by higher insurance claims, but we see that as a timing issue rather than a change in trend. Areas like workplace car schemes and property-related businesses continue to build momentum, supporting the longer-term plan to diversify away from lending income.

Capital is another area of quiet strength. Changes to regulatory requirements from next year could give Lloyds scope to run with a slightly lower capital buffer over time, which would free up more cash for shareholder returns. Though none are guaranteed.

The surcharge rise in the Budget was better than feared. It's a 15-month increase that, on our numbers, is a low single-digit hit to 2027 profit. Shares had already fallen heading into results to reflect the risk, with the real test being whether temporary really means temporary.

Lloyds remains one of our preferred sector names. Strong capital generation should support investment and potential buybacks/dividend, while a broader income mix adds growth potential. The 2030 targets still look conservative. But as a UK-focused lender, Lloyds is tied to the domestic economy, and a sharp slowdown or rising unemployment would hit lending and loan quality.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk

The financials sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance is the largest risk for most companies, especially those in the US and Europe with enhanced regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy and security is also an increasingly important risk for banks and diversified financial firms. Business ethics, ESG integration and labour relations are also worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, Lloyds’ management of material ESG issues is strong.

The FCA’s investigation into historical auto-lending practices between 2007 and 2021 is a risk for Lloyds. Provisions have been taken and following updates from both the Supreme Court and FCA, we now have more clarity on the impact. There’s room for improvement in product governance and responsible marketing, though it demonstrates strong progress in integrating ESG factors into asset management and corporate financing.