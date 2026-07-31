Melrose (HY Results): strong first half

First-half adjusted revenue rose 10% to £1.9bn (£1.8bn expected). The Engines division grew at the fastest pace, up 19%, driven by strong engine sales and aftermarket demand. Airframes revenue grew 4%.

Adjusted operating profit grew by 16% to £347mn (£342mn expected). This was driven by top line growth and operational improvements in Engines, more than offsetting costs linked to one of its chemical tanks overheating at Garden Grove in the US.

Free cash flow improved from an outflow of £54mn to an inflow of £13mn. Net debt rose by £0.1bn to £1.5bn.

Excluding the impact of Garden Grove, full-year guidance remains unchanged. Adjusted revenue is expected to land between £3.75bn and £3.95bn, with adjusted operating profit in the £0.70bn-£0.75bn range.

The shares fell 4.0% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.