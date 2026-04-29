Melrose (Trading Update): full-year guidance intact

Melrose reported first-quarter revenue growth of 11%. The uplift was driven by its Engines division, up 20%, with a smaller contribution of 4% growth from the Airframes division.

Underlying operating profit is “well ahead” of the prior year, helped by revenue growth and margin improvements across both its Engines and Airframes divisions.

Free cash flow and net debt were in line with group expectations over the period.

Full-year guidance remains unchanged, with revenue expected to land between £3.75-3.95bn. Underlying operating profits are expected to be in the £0.70-0.75bn range.

The shares fell 2.2% in early trading.

Our view

Melrose saw its revenues rise at double-digit rates in the first quarter, driven by strong growth in its Engines division. Full-year guidance remains on track, but uncertainty around the future impact of the Middle East conflict on narrowbody volumes weighed on sentiment, and the shares fell on the day.

Melrose is a pure-play, aerospace business. Its Airframes division (formerly Structures), which deals with building the body and wings of planes, has seen performance improve recently thanks to growing demand on the Defence side. But the Civil Aerospace side remains a drag on performance, impacted by lower volumes and manufacturing challenges.

Truth be told, we view Airframes as one of the least attractive areas of the aerospace sector. It tends to have generally weak pricing power, and the supply chains involved in building these structures can make for a logistical nightmare, often leading to production delays.

We wouldn’t be opposed to Melrose offloading this part of the business, but there doesn’t seem to be too many potential buyers knocking about at this stage. In the meantime, it’s likely to keep weighing on group growth.

The Engines business is the better asset, as it builds key components for aircraft engines. It has Risk and Revenue Sharing Partnerships (RRSPs) with engine makers, which cover around 70% of all global flights.

The RRSPs require Melrose to contribute an agreed percentage of the total annual engine costs, and in exchange, it receives the same percentage of total annual engine revenue. Considering the long lifetime of an engine model (typically 30+ years), it means Melrose can continue to benefit from ongoing cash flows for decades after engine delivery.

Profitability in the Engines division continues to impress. Operating margins are moving higher, and further improvements are expected. While this sounds attractive, it relies on trimming fixed costs, improving productivity, and resolving issues with unprofitable contracts. By no means a straightforward set of tasks.

The conflict in the Middle East has little direct impact on Melrose’s operations, and higher energy costs look well hedged in the near term. But it’s already pushing up freight costs, and if the conflict drags on, we could see a drop in commercial flight hours, which are directly linked to Melrose’s revenues.

Melrose looks attractive based on traditional valuation metrics, like the price-to-earnings ratio. But remember, ‘cash is king’ and Melrose has only just begun to produce positive free cash flows, following three years of outflows. Until it develops a track record of delivering, we think other names in the sector look better placed to benefit from industry-wide tailwinds.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The aerospace and defence sector is high-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance and business ethics are key risk drivers. Carbon emissions from products and services, data privacy and security and labour relations are also contributors to ESG risk.

According to Sustainalytics, Melrose’s management of ESG risk is strong.

It has board-level oversight of ESG issues and a very strong environmental policy. A part of executive remuneration is explicitly linked to sustainability performance targets, and there is a robust whistleblower policy in place. However, business is cyclical, depending highly on economic changes, which can lead to periodic layoffs.