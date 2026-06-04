Broadcom (Q2 Results): strong results, growth in focus

Second-quarter revenue grew 48% to $22.2bn ($22.3bn expected), driven by strong semiconductor performance, up 143%.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 52% to $15.2bn ($14.9bn expected), with margins at 69%.

Free cash flow rose 60% to $10.3bn, driven by the improved profitability. Net debt fell by $3.7bn to $45.3bn over the first half.

Third-quarter revenue is expected to grow by around 84% to $29.4bn ($28.8bn expected), with an underlying cash profit margin of 68%.

The Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share.

The shares were down 11.2% in after-hours trading.

Our view

The reaction to strong second-quarter results was a classic case of very high expectations meeting a market that wanted perfection. Revenue was broadly in line, earnings beat, and AI demand remains extremely strong, with management pointing to 200% growth in AI semiconductor revenue next quarter, which, quite remarkably, was a touch below expectations.

Broadcom builds the essential chips and connectivity technology that move data around the world’s phones, networks, and data centres - helping power the digital infrastructure behind modern cloud, communications, and AI systems.

AI has quickly become the growth engine, where Broadcom takes a different approach than peers like NVIDIA or AMD. Although those companies design general-purpose chips and solutions that can be sold off the shelf to run a wide range of AI workloads, Broadcom typically works with large tech firms to help build custom-designed AI chips tailored to their needs.

In these partnerships, the customer often leads the chip’s architecture, with Broadcom helping turn that design into a high-performance, manufacturable product and providing the networking technology that links thousands of chips together.

There is a raging debate about which approach is best. For now, the NVIDIA model has a massive scale advantage, but Broadcom’s custom chips are gaining serious traction. We don’t see it as one or the other; instead, we think there’s room for both to grow as the overall market expands.

We see two key risks. The first revolves around what NVIDIA does next. With the financial firepower to push deeper into the more niche areas of the chip market, we can see a path on which Broadcom’s AI products face growing competition. There is also a chance that major buyers like Alphabet ditch the co-design playbook and go it alone – but we assign a low probability to both outcomes.

The financials are sound, and although there is a chunk of debt on the balance sheet from the VMware acquisition a couple of years ago, it's very manageable. If profits evolve as we expect, then strong cash flows will leave plenty of room to pay down debt if needed.

We think Broadcom is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the growing custom AI chip market. Earnings expectations still look on the low side, and on our numbers, there’s strong profit growth and good upside on offer. There is also the added benefit of some diversification from peers, given its focus on bespoke chips. That said, a lot rides on future orders, and we see this as a higher risk name than others in the sector.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The semiconductor sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Overall, this risk is managed adequately in Europe and North America but has considerable room for improvement in the Asia-Pacific region. Its reliance on highly specialised workers means that labour relations is one of the key risk drivers. Other risks worth monitoring include resource use, business ethics, product governance, and carbon emissions.

According to Sustainalytics, Broadcom’s management of material ESG risks is strong.

Broadcom has no significant ongoing risk events. There is an ESG committee in place to oversee relevant issues, which is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative standards. The 2024 responsibility report doesn’t clearly state whether it has a full diversity plan or a programme to monitor any gender pay gap, two elements that were covered in earlier reports.

The author holds shares in NVIDIA.