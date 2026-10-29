Microsoft (Q1 Results): Azure accelerates again

First-quarter revenue rose 19% when ignoring currency moves, to $92.3bn ($90.7bn expected). Growth was led by Azure, up 48%.
Operating profit was $45.9bn ($44.1bn expected), up 22%, driven by strong revenue growth.
Free cash flow fell 27% to $18.6bn, as cash capex more than doubled to $39.4bn. The company returned $10.2bn in cash to shareholders.
Revenue in the coming quarter is guided at $96.0-97.1bn ($95.8bn expected). Azure is expected to grow 49-50% ignoring currency moves, and capex to be over $50bn.
The shares were up 3.6% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Microsoft key facts
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