NatWest (Q3 Results): as expected, capital outlook improves

Third-quarter underlying income rose 10% to £4.6bn (£4.6bn expected). Net interest margin rose from 2.37% to 2.50% (2.51% expected).

Operating profit rose 2% to £2.2bn (£2.2bn expected). Strong income growth and lower-than-expected costs offset a higher-than-expected impairment charge. Credit performance across the loan book remains resilient.

The group's CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, improved to 13.5% (13.4% expected), comfortably above its target of around 13%.

2026 guidance was reaffirmed, including total underlying income of around £17.9bn and returns of more than 19%.

The shares fell 3.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.