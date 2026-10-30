NatWest (Q3 Results): as expected, capital outlook improves

Third-quarter underlying income rose 10% to £4.6bn (£4.6bn expected). Net interest margin rose from 2.37% to 2.50% (2.51% expected).
Operating profit rose 2% to £2.2bn (£2.2bn expected). Strong income growth and lower-than-expected costs offset a higher-than-expected impairment charge. Credit performance across the loan book remains resilient.
The group's CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, improved to 13.5% (13.4% expected), comfortably above its target of around 13%.
2026 guidance was reaffirmed, including total underlying income of around £17.9bn and returns of more than 19%.
The shares fell 3.2% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
NatWest key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.