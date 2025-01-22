Netflix: 2024 ends on a high note

Netflix reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.2bn, up 19% when ignoring currency moves, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $10.1bn. They also saw a record 19mn paid net additions compared to 13mn last year.
Operating income rose 52% to $2.3bn, with operating margin improving from 17% to 22%, both ahead of expectations driven by higher revenue.
Free cash flow fell 13% to $1.4bn, with net debt ending 2024 at $6.1bn.
Full year revenue for 2025 is expected to grow 14-17% when ignoring currency moves to $43.5-$44.5bn, $0.5bn higher than prior guidance.
The shares rose 14.7% in after-hours trading.
