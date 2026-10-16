Next week on the stock market

Can Tesla build on a positive delivery surprise?

Tesla heads into third-quarter results with some momentum.

Vehicle deliveries comfortably beat expectations and were only slightly down on last year's tax-credit-fuelled record. Deliveries over the past 12 months are also growing again after a long run of declines, which supports the argument that volumes have turned a corner.

Turning that into profit is the harder part. Markets expect revenue of $27.9bn – a touch lower than last year. Earnings per share are expected to drop 14% to $0.43, with forecasts trimmed by a similar amount over the past three months.

Last quarter showed the problem. Revenue rose by a quarter, but operating profit more than halved as costs ran ahead. Incentives and rising spending elsewhere are likely to weigh on margins again.

The growth projects matter more for the valuation.

Investors will want updates on how far Robotaxi is expanding, when the Cybercab rollout picks up, and how many people are taking up Full Self-Driving, which reached 1.5 million paid users last quarter. Optimus (the humanoid robot) has gone quiet, so any sign of progress would be welcome.

In our view, the car business is stabilising. But with capex set to top $25bn this year, Tesla needs to show progress in the areas that really drive its lofty valuation.