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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 26th October 2026.
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Published Oct 23, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

26-Oct

Verizon*

Q3 Results

27-Oct

Coca-Cola*

Q3 Results

HSBC*

Q3 Results

PayPal*

Q3 Results

Reckitt*

Q3 Trading Statement

Visa*

Q4 Results

28-Oct

Airbus*

Q3 Results

Alphabet*

Q3 Results

Aston Martin*

Q3 Results

C&C Group

Half Year Results

Elementis

Q3 Trading Statement

GSK*

Q3 Results

Hunting

Q3 Trading Statement

Intertek Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Microsoft*

Q1 Results

Oakley Capital Investment Trust

Q3 Trading Statement

Standard Chartered*

Q3 Results

Unilever*

Q3 Trading Statement

29-Oct

Amazon*

Q3 Results

Computacenter

Q3 Trading Statement

Eli Lilly*

Q3 Results

Glencore

Q3 Production Update

Haleon*

Q3 Trading Statement

IMI

Q3 Trading Statement

Lloyds*

Q3 Interim Management Statement

Mastercard*

Q3 Results

Shell*

Q3 Results

St James's Place

Q3 Results

The Magnum Ice Cream Company*

Q3 Trading Statement

WPP

Q3 Trading Statement

30-Oct

Airtel Africa

Half Year Results

AstraZeneca*

Q3 Results

BP*

Q3 Results

Cameco*

Q3 Results

NatWest*

Q3 Results

Trading strength and disposals to accelerate BP’s balance sheet repair

BP’s third-quarter adjusted net profit is expected to more than double year on year to over £5.5bn, though slightly below the previous quarter. Average realised oil prices eased in the period, creating a $0.2–0.4bn drag on profits. That contrasts with oil’s recent strength, but realised prices typically lag spot-market moves, so the benefits could feed through more clearly in later periods.

Firmer gas prices, and strong gas trading should provide some offset. Upstream production should be broadly steady, as recovery from seasonal maintenance offsets portfolio changes in Latin America and continued Middle East disruption.

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Early data shows that BP’s third-quarter refining margins have risen sharply to $46.7 per barrel, providing a substantial tailwind, but customer margins have been under pressure. BP also expects $3.0–4.5bn of non-cash impairments, mainly against transition businesses.

Strong cash management and disposals should help net debt fall sharply from $22.3bn to $13.5–14.5bn. That strengthens the case for buybacks returning, but investors should not assume an immediate restart.

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Lloyds and NatWest could lift income guidance as rate expectations rise

Lloyds and NatWest report next week, and both are expected to post strong numbers. Even so, the shares have come under pressure in recent weeks, and the backdrop is more complicated than the headline numbers suggest. Results land in the same week as the UK Budget, which could put bank profits under the microscope. Rising government bond yields cut both ways, too. Higher rates boost what banks earn on loans, but if they go too far, borrowers start to feel the squeeze.

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Both banks' guidance assumes no rate rises from the Bank of England this year, but we’re looking on track for a November hike. Their medium-term targets are also based on lower rates than markets currently expect. We think that leaves room for better income guidance.

Expect some cautious comments and possibly a modest top-up to bad loan provisions. But borrowers look resilient enough that in our view higher rates should stay a net tailwind.

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Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon need to beat and raise expectations to impress

It's a big week for US tech. Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon are all expected to report on Wednesday. Cloud growth will grab the headlines after Google Cloud, AWS and Azure all sped up last quarter, and third-quarter results are usually when the big spenders give a first steer on next year's capex. Bigger numbers shouldn't come as a shock, but the market will want to see revenue keeping pace.

We expect a broadly strong set of results for this trio, with AI demand still a strong tailwind. But with the backdrop getting tougher, simply hitting forecasts is unlikely to be enough. These names need to beat expectations, and raise them, to keep the momentum going.

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Read our full US tech earnings preview for more on each company

The author holds shares in Amazon and Alphabet.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 23rd October 2026