Next week on the stock market

Trading strength and disposals to accelerate BP’s balance sheet repair

BP’s third-quarter adjusted net profit is expected to more than double year on year to over £5.5bn, though slightly below the previous quarter. Average realised oil prices eased in the period, creating a $0.2–0.4bn drag on profits. That contrasts with oil’s recent strength, but realised prices typically lag spot-market moves, so the benefits could feed through more clearly in later periods.

Firmer gas prices, and strong gas trading should provide some offset. Upstream production should be broadly steady, as recovery from seasonal maintenance offsets portfolio changes in Latin America and continued Middle East disruption.