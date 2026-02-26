Nvidia (Q4 Results): strong results, better guidance

Nvidia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68.1bn ($66.2bn expected), up 73% year on year. Growth remained broad-based, with Data Centre revenue rising 75% to $62.3bn as demand for AI compute continued to accelerate.
Underlying operating profit rose 81% to $46.1bn ($44.5bn expected), reflecting both strong volume growth and sustained margin strength.
Free cash flow rose to $34.9bn in the quarter. Net cash, including leases, stood at $51.5bn at period end. Shareholder returns totalled $4.1bn over the quarter, $3.8bn via buybacks and the remainder dividends.
For the coming quarter, revenue is expected to be around $78.0bn.
The shares were broadly flat in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
