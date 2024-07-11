PepsiCo – Q2 results see full-year revenue guidance lowered

Pepsi’s revenue grew by 1.9% organically, reaching $22.5bn in the second quarter, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. Growth was driven by higher prices, as drink volumes remained flat and food volumes declined by 2.0%. Quaker Foods saw the biggest decline, with volumes down 17%.
Underlying operating profit rose 7% to $4.1bn. Higher prices and productivity savings helped improve profitability.
Free cash flow worsened from an inflow of $0.6bn to an outflow of $0.3bn due to lower cash generation and higher levels of re-investment in the business. Net debt rose from $34.1bn to $38.3bn since the last year-end.
Full-year organic revenue growth expectations have been downgraded from “at least” 4% to just 4%. Earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.15 remains unchanged.
The shares fell 2.2% in pre-market trading.
Our view
PepsiCo key facts
