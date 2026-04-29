Primary Health Properties (Trading Update): good progress

Primary Health Properties’ rent reviews generated an additional £3mn of income in the first quarter, reflecting growth of 3.4% on an annual basis.

To date, the group has delivered £7.8mn of its £9mn annualised cost savings target from the Assura acquisition.

A second quarterly dividend of 1.825p per share will be paid on 8 May 2026, an increase of 2.8%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

PHP started 2026 on the front foot, with rent reviews helping to boost the top line, and swift progress has been made following last year’s acquisition of Assura. All parts of the enlarged portfolio are performing well, with Ireland delivering the fastest growth over the first quarter.

Both companies focus on primary healthcare sites across the UK and Ireland, where demand for high-quality facilities is expected to rise. PHP has historically been the stronger operator, suggesting scope for more cost savings and improvements to Assura’s portfolio.

The deal included a £1.2bn credit facility from a group of banks. The aim would be to repay this through asset disposals and joint ventures, bringing the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio back into its target range of 40-50%, which is expected to be achieved this year.

PHP has tended to operate at the upper end of that range, which is also high by industry standards. The Middle East conflict has increased the likelihood of interest rate hikes this year. If rates rise, it creates a mechanical headwind for the LTV ratio as property values fall. As a result, the balance sheet is something to keep an eye on.

A higher cost of capital in today’s market means attractive development sites are limited, and PHP is lobbying hard with bodies like the NHS to make projects more viable. There’s progress, but only in areas where the need for new buildings is strongest.

It’s a bit of a balancing act though, as performance over the past couple of years has been driven by rent hikes. Those same elevated costs that limit development opportunities are giving landlords like PHP more bargaining power at the negotiating table.

Looking ahead, we think PHP has several features that underpin long-term dividend potential. NHS backlogs mean improving access to primary care is a key component of the UK government’s latest plans. And, with 76% of PHP’s rent roll funded by the NHS or its Irish equivalent (targeting 80–90%), tenant risk remains low.

Ireland is also a key growth driver, with arguably better market dynamics than here in the UK. Leases tend to be longer term, with better yields, and it’s a key area of focus for future growth.

We continue to like PHP as a play on a resilient UK property segment and a potential beneficiary of the renewed political focus on the NHS. The valuation isn’t stretched, and the dividend yield is attractive, though not guaranteed. However, there remains a risk of falling property values if rates move higher.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Real estate is relatively low risk in terms of ESG. One of the principal drivers of this risk is the capacity to integrate material ESG considerations into decision-making, risk management and public reporting; the most material ESG considerations are environmental, like carbon emissions reduction, energy efficiency and physical climate risk. The rise of hybrid working has also reduced demand for commercial property, making product governance and customer satisfaction a top priority. Other risks to monitor include labour relations, business ethics, and emissions & waste.

According to Sustainalytics, PHP’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Responsibility for overseeing ESG issues is assigned to board level and there is an adequate environmental policy in place. Improvements could be made to ESG related disclosures and executive compensation does not appear to be linked to ESG performance. PHP has targets for increasing investment in sustainable buildings and deadlines to meet those targets, in line with industry best practice.