Aviva (Q1 Trading Update): guidance maintained

Aviva’s General Insurance premiums rose 19% to £3.4bn in the first quarter, helped by 26% growth in UK & Ireland following the inclusion of Direct Line. Wealth net flows were up 49% to £3.3bn, while Health in-force premiums grew 9%, and Retirement sales fell 35% to £1.1bn.

The Solvency II shareholder cover ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell to 171% from 180% at year-end 2025.

Group targets remain, including 11% annualised growth in operating earnings per share through 2025-28, return on equity of more than 20% by 2028, and more than £7bn of cash flowing to the group over 2026-28.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

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