Aviva (Q1 Trading Update): guidance maintained

Aviva’s General Insurance premiums rose 19% to £3.4bn in the first quarter, helped by 26% growth in UK & Ireland following the inclusion of Direct Line. Wealth net flows were up 49% to £3.3bn, while Health in-force premiums grew 9%, and Retirement sales fell 35% to £1.1bn.
The Solvency II shareholder cover ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell to 171% from 180% at year-end 2025.
Group targets remain, including 11% annualised growth in operating earnings per share through 2025-28, return on equity of more than 20% by 2028, and more than £7bn of cash flowing to the group over 2026-28.
The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Aviva key facts
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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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