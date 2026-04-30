Rolls-Royce (Trading Update): strong start to 2026

Rolls-Royce confirmed that all three of its divisions performed well over the first quarter. In Civil Aerospace, large-engine flying hours rose by 5% to 115% of 2019 levels.
Defence continued to benefit from an improved aftermarket performance and a more than 20% uplift in new equipment sales.
Power Systems delivered strong revenue growth, driven by high demand for power generation, particularly in data centres. Since the period-end, the group has signed contracts to supply the UK with three small modular reactors (SMRs), which are expected to generate revenues and profits this year.
Full-year guidance was reiterated, with underlying operating profits and free cash flow expected to land between £4.0-4.2bn and £3.6-3.8bn, respectively.
More than £0.75bn of the ongoing three-year £7-9bn share buyback programme has been completed year to date.
The shares rose 4.0% in early trading.
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Rolls-Royce key facts
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