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Rolls-Royce (Trading Update): strong start to 2026

Despite disruption from the Middle East conflict, Rolls-Royce’s full-year guidance remains on track.
Rolls Royce share research
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Apr 30, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Rolls-Royce confirmed that all three of its divisions performed well over the first quarter. In Civil Aerospace, large-engine flying hours rose by 5% to 115% of 2019 levels.

Defence continued to benefit from an improved aftermarket performance and a more than 20% uplift in new equipment sales.

Power Systems delivered strong revenue growth, driven by high demand for power generation, particularly in data centres. Since the period-end, the group has signed contracts to supply the UK with three small modular reactors (SMRs), which are expected to generate revenues and profits this year.

Full-year guidance was reiterated, with underlying operating profits and free cash flow expected to land between £4.0-4.2bn and £3.6-3.8bn, respectively.

More than £0.75bn of the ongoing three-year £7-9bn share buyback programme has been completed year to date.

The shares rose 4.0% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Rolls-Royce key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 30th April 2026