Salesforce (Q4 Results): good quarter, soft guidance

A decent quarter for Salesforce was married with slightly soft guidance, raising fresh concerns around slowing growth and AI disruption.
Matt Britzman
Published Feb 26, 2026

Salesforce reported fourth quarter revenue of $11.2bn ($11.2bn expected), up 10% ignoring currency moves. Within that, subscription and support revenue rose 11% to $10.7bn.

Underlying operating profit rose to $3.8bn ($3.8bn expected), up around 16% year on year, with continued cost discipline helping to support margins.

Free cash flow increased 39% to $5.3bn in the quarter. Net debt, including leases, was $7.6bn at the period end.

A quarterly dividend of $0.44 was announced, up 5.8%. The board also approved a new $50bn buyback programme, though there’s no fixed end date for execution.

For the year ahead, revenue guidance of $45.8–46.2bn implies 10–11% growth, including around three percentage points from the recently acquired Informatica.

The shares were down 4.0% in after-hours trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Salesforce key facts

