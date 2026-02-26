Salesforce (Q4 Results): good quarter, soft guidance

Salesforce reported fourth quarter revenue of $11.2bn ($11.2bn expected), up 10% ignoring currency moves. Within that, subscription and support revenue rose 11% to $10.7bn.

Underlying operating profit rose to $3.8bn ($3.8bn expected), up around 16% year on year, with continued cost discipline helping to support margins.

Free cash flow increased 39% to $5.3bn in the quarter. Net debt, including leases, was $7.6bn at the period end.

A quarterly dividend of $0.44 was announced, up 5.8%. The board also approved a new $50bn buyback programme, though there’s no fixed end date for execution.

For the year ahead, revenue guidance of $45.8–46.2bn implies 10–11% growth, including around three percentage points from the recently acquired Informatica.

The shares were down 4.0% in after-hours trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.