Shell (Q4 Results): profit miss, buyback maintained

Shell’s fourth-quarter revenue fell from $66.3bn to $64.1bn with declines in upstream, chemicals and products, and marketing more than offsetting growth elsewhere.
Underlying net profit fell from $3.7bn to $3.3bn. That was below consensus forecasts of $3.5bn with most of the miss due to weaker gas prices as well as softer marketing margins.
Free cash flow was down by about half to $4.3bn, impacted by lower profitability and payment for emissions certificates. Net debt was up $6.9bn to $45.7bn.
Shell declared a $3.5bn quarterly buyback and raised the fourth quarter dividend 4% to $0.372 per share.
Capital expenditure in 2026 is expected to total $20bn-$22bn, in-line with last year.
The shares fell 1.9% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Shell key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.