Standard Chartered (Q1 Results): good beat, guidance unchanged

Standard Chartered reported a 9% rise in first-quarter income, ignoring currency impacts, to $5.9bn. Performance was driven by non-interest income, which rose 16%, with strong growth in Wealth Solutions and Global Banking, while net interest income was up 1%.
Profit before tax was up 17% to $2.5bn ($2.1bn expected). Credit quality remained resilient, though impairments rose to $296mn, mostly driven by $190mn relating to the Middle East conflict.
The group’s CET1 ratio, a key capital measure, was 13.4% at the end of the period (13-14% target range). The $1.5bn buyback announced in February is ongoing, with over half completed.
2026 guidance remains unchanged, pointing to top-line income growth around the bottom end of a 5-7% range. Net interest income and reported costs are both expected to be broadly flat.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
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Standard Chartered key facts
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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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