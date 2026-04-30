Standard Chartered (Q1 Results): good beat, guidance unchanged

Standard Chartered reported a 9% rise in first-quarter income, ignoring currency impacts, to $5.9bn. Performance was driven by non-interest income, which rose 16%, with strong growth in Wealth Solutions and Global Banking, while net interest income was up 1%.

Profit before tax was up 17% to $2.5bn ($2.1bn expected). Credit quality remained resilient, though impairments rose to $296mn, mostly driven by $190mn relating to the Middle East conflict.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key capital measure, was 13.4% at the end of the period (13-14% target range). The $1.5bn buyback announced in February is ongoing, with over half completed.

2026 guidance remains unchanged, pointing to top-line income growth around the bottom end of a 5-7% range. Net interest income and reported costs are both expected to be broadly flat.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

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