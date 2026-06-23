Sunbelt Rentals (Q4 Results): good outlook

Sunbelt Rental’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 8.9% to $2.8bn, largely driven by rental revenue growth of 8.0%.

Underlying operating profit (EBITDA) fell by 1.3% to $1.1bn, due to an unfavourable shift in product mix, higher internal repair costs and repositioning of its fleet.

Free cash flow fell 29.8% to £0.6bn, largely due to increased purchases of rental equipment in the period. Net debt rose 1.0% to $7.6bn over the year.

For the year ahead, rental revenue is expected to grow by 5-8% (4.8% expected). Underlying operating profit is expected to grow from $4.7bn last year, to between $4.9-5.1bn ($4.9bn expected).

A final dividend of $0.75 per share was announced, taking the full-year total to $1.125, up $4%.

The shares fell 3.5% in pre-market trading.

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