Tate & Lyle: Q4 & full year performance in line with expectations

Tate & Lyle has released a trading update ahead of full-year results. Fourth-quarter trading was as expected, and results are set to be in line with previous guidance.
Excluding the recently acquired CP Kelco, revenue is expected to fall 5% with cash profit (EBITDA) up 4% (guidance 4-7%) - both also in line with market consensus.
The CP Kelco integration is progressing well, with cash profit (EBITDA) margin expected to rise 0.9% over the year. Work to improve the net debt to cash profit ratio following the acquisition is progressing ahead of expectations.
The shares were up 3.4% in early trading.
Our view
Tate & Lyle key facts
