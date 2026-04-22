TUI (Trading Update): full-year guidance downgraded

TUI’s second-quarter underlying operating losses are expected to have improved by between €5-25mn, compared to last year’s loss of €207mn. The improvement was driven by a strong performance in its Markets and Airlines (M+A) division, which helped more than offset around €40mn of additional costs from the war in Iran.

Due to the uncertainty around the conflict in the Middle East, M+A booked revenue for Summer 2026 is 7% below the prior year. As a result, TUI has suspended its full-year revenue guidance (previously: 2-4% growth).

Full-year underlying operating profit guidance has also been downgraded. It is now expected to be in the €1.1-1.4bn range, pointing to a decline of up to 22% (previously: 7-10% growth).

The shares are down 2.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.