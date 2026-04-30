United Utilities (FY Results): strong growth

United Utilities’ full-year underlying revenue rose 20.1% to £2.6bn, reflecting a step up in allowed revenues in the first year of the new five-year regulatory cycle.

Underlying operating profit jumped 34.8% higher to £1.1bn, driven by revenue growth which more than offset increased operating costs.

Free cash outflows were broadly flat at £0.1bn, as a step-up in infrastructure investment offset the improved profitability. Net debt rose by £0.6bn to £9.9bn.

For the year ahead, underlying revenue is expected to rise to between £2.7-2.8bn.

A final dividend of 35.78p per share was announced, taking the full-year total to 53.66p, up 3.5%.

The group has raised its five-year infrastructure investment plans by £2.5bn to around £11.5bn and has announced a new £0.8bn equity raise to help fund it.

The shares rose 11.8% in early trading.

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