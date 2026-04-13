Vistry (Announcement): new CEO appointed

Adam Daniels has been appointed as CEO of Vistry with immediate effect. Former CEO Greg Fitzgerald will remain available to assist with the transition as required.

Mr Daniels is currently Executive Chair of one of Vistry’s largest operating divisions. Previously, he joined Countryside Partnerships back in 2016, which was then acquired by Vistry in 2022.

The shares fell 3.5% in early trading.

Our view

Vistry’s new CEO, Adam Daniels, is an internal candidate who knows the business model well. The immediate start date is a clear sign that the group’s desperate to improve business performance, with reports of cash flow troubles and a soft housing market weighing heavily on the shares so far in 2026.

At its heart, Vistry’s Partnership model specialises in providing affordable housing by teaming up with local authorities and housing associations. These partners foot most of the bill, which in theory, frees up Vistry’s cash to deploy on more projects across the business and drive faster-than-average growth.

The government’s pledge to invest an unprecedented £39bn in affordable housing over the next decade marks a significant step up in funding. We think Vistry is better-positioned to benefit from this tailwind than many of its peers. But it’s likely to be a slow-burning opportunity rather than a quick win.

The huge order book, standing at a mammoth £4.5bn at the last count, is a real asset. Vistry’s huge scale allows it to negotiate harder on prices of building materials, which should help it navigate build cost inflation better than most of its peers.

Despite the long-term positives, there are still plenty of issues the group needs to iron out.

Vistry’s partnerships model tends to have a lower margin than ordinary housebuilding projects. While selling these houses as part of bulk deals brings more cash in the door in one go, it puts downward pressure on selling prices, meaning there’s little room for error.

The balance sheet isn’t in great shape either, sporting a net debt position compared to many peers holding net cash. Selling land and delaying payments for new land that it’s bought is providing some short-term relief to cash flows, but it’s not a long-term fix.

If cash generation remains under pressure, Vistry’s build-rate may have to slow to better manage its bank balances, which would likely see this year’s growth targets wound back. Dividend payments also remain on hold until the balance sheet is in better health, and there’s no guarantee they return this year.

Vistry looks well-positioned to benefit from government support for affordable housing over the long term. But rising concerns about margins, cash flows, and balance sheet health are rightly weighing on sentiment. Until material progress is made on these fronts, the scope for full-year pre-tax profit forecasts to come down from current levels (£273mn expected).

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Most housebuilders are relatively low risk in terms of ESG, particularly for those in Europe. However, there are some environmental risks to consider, from direct emissions to the impact of their buildings on the local ecology. The quality and safety of their buildings is also a key risk.

According to Sustainalytics, Vistry’s management of ESG risk is strong.

It doesn’t disclose its greenhouse gas reduction initiatives, but it has set itself targets and deadlines. And its reporting of direct and indirect emissions is in line with best practice. However, there’s currently no disclosure of an established product and safety programme or disclosures around recycled material usage.