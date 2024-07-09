Vistry – first-half sales rates improve

Vistry’s first-half trading update reported a rise in the weekly average sales rate from 0.86 to 1.21. This was driven by strong demand and the transition of the business to a Partnerships model.

First-half underlying operating profit is expected to rise around 10% to £227mn, helped by increased sales and lower building material costs.

Total completions in the period were up around 8% to 7,750 new homes. The forward sales position has also risen 21% to £5.2bn.

Net debt improved slightly from £329mn to £323mn thanks to improved first-half cash flows.

Full-year guidance has been maintained, with more than 18,000 new homes expected to be built, up from 16,118 last year. Vistry says it is “supportive” of Government plans to reform building planning rules.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

