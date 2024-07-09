Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Vistry – first-half sales rates improve

Vistry’s first-half sales rates jump higher thanks to strong demand for affordable housing.
Vistry - profits look set to beat previous guidance
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jul 9, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Vistry’s first-half trading update reported a rise in the weekly average sales rate from 0.86 to 1.21. This was driven by strong demand and the transition of the business to a Partnerships model.

First-half underlying operating profit is expected to rise around 10% to £227mn, helped by increased sales and lower building material costs.

Total completions in the period were up around 8% to 7,750 new homes. The forward sales position has also risen 21% to £5.2bn.

Net debt improved slightly from £329mn to £323mn thanks to improved first-half cash flows.

Full-year guidance has been maintained, with more than 18,000 new homes expected to be built, up from 16,118 last year. Vistry says it is “supportive” of Government plans to reform building planning rules.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Vistry key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 9th July 2024