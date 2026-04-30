Share research

Whitbread (FY Results): results in-line, guidance disappoints

Despite flat revenue and cost pressure, Whitbread delivered improved operating performance. The year has started well, but challenges remain.
Whitbread share research
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Apr 30, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Whitbread’s full-year revenue came in flat at £2.9bn. Growth in UK and German accommodation sales offset the fall in food and beverage revenues that accompanied branded restaurant disposals.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDAR) grew by 4% to £1.1bn, despite higher-than-expected cost inflation in the core UK business.

Free cash flow decreased from £0.4bn to £0.1bn, reflecting increased capital expenditure. Net debt, including leases, grew by £0.5bn to £5.2bn.

The final dividend was held flat at 60.6p per share.

Accommodation sales are up so far this year, but net inflation guidance in the UK has moved to the top of the previous 3-4% range. The ongoing restaurant disposal plan is expected to drive a £40mn hit to the bottom line.

The shares were down 3.1% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Whitbread key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 30th April 2026