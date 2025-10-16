Whitbread (HY Results): second half headwinds flagged

Whitbread’s first half revenue fell by 2% to £1.5bn, with the decline led by UK Food and Beverage sales. The key UK accommodation division was flat, with average room rates up and occupancy down.
The drop in revenue and increased finance charges saw underlying pre-tax profit fall 7% to £0.3bn.
Free cash flow fell from £0.3bn to £0.2bn, largely reflecting an increase in capital expenditure.
Underlying net debt including lease liabilities rose from £2.9bn to £3.3bn, due to the addition of new hotel leases and further share buybacks.
Trading momentum into the second half is positive. However full-year profit guidance in the fledgling German operation has been lowered and UK cost inflation is trending higher than previously expected.
The interim dividend of 36.4p was unchanged.
The shares were down 8% in early trading.
