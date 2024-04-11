Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

UK funds sector review – when will interest rates be cut?

We look at the latest on the UK economy, how stock markets have been coping, and how our Wealth Shortlist funds have performed.
Joseph Hill
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst
Published Apr 11, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Through 2024, UK gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 0.5%, with falling inflation expecting to offer support to real incomes.

Inflation came in at 3.4% in February, the lowest rate since September 2021, but still higher than the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% target.

When are interest rates likely to fall?

In March, the BoE chose to hold interest rates steady at 5.25% a 16-year high. However, what really caught investor’s attention were comments from the BoE’s Governor Andrew Bailey.

‘’We’re not yet at the point where we can cut interest rates, but things are moving in the right direction.’’

The BoE expects inflation to fall below 2% in the coming months, and the market’s expecting three rate cuts of 0.25% before 2024 is out.

Whether that happens will depend on how sticky the BoE thinks inflation will be in a few key areas. One area to keep a close eye on is in service prices, which are still elevated at 6.1%

What’s grabbing the attention of UK fund managers?

Our recent meetings with fund managers investing in the UK have unearthed some interesting insights.

The dominant theme has been around the material boost that share buybacks are giving to the total shareholder yield. This total includes the dividend a company pays out and the shares it buys back. The UK market currently offers the highest total shareholder yield globally at 6.1%.

Through 2023, nearly 40% of FTSE 100 companies bought back their own shares. If this carries on, share buybacks on this scale are likely to have more than a marginal impact on shareholder returns.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, headline market dividends are forecast to rise 3.7% for the full year to £93.9bn, though this is still lower than the £100bn figure pre-pandemic.

We think the combination of attractive and growing dividends, significant share buybacks and the discount the UK market is still trading on makes it an attractive time to invest.

Remember though, yields are variable and no shareholder returns are ever guaranteed. All investments and any income from them rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance also isn’t a guide to the future.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

How have the UK Wealth Shortlist funds performed?

Our Wealth Shortlist selections delivered mixed performance over the past year, and we tend to expect this from such a wide range of funds.

Investing in funds isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives align with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a long-term diversified portfolio.

For more details on each fund and its risks, see the links to their factsheets and key investor information.

1

UK Growth

The best performing fund in the UK Growth section of the Wealth Shortlist over the last year was the Aegon Ethical Equity fund with a 14.28%* gain.

The fund is managed by the experienced Audrey Ryan and appears in the Responsible section of the Wealth Shortlist. This is because of its exclusions-based approach – it avoids investing in companies involved in activities deemed unethical.

This approach means we expect it to perform differently to the broader UK stock market, and its peers in the IA UK All Companies sector.

Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity was the weakest performer of our UK Growth Wealth Shortlist selections. The fund delivered a return of 3.55%, behind both the FTSE All-Share index and the IA UK All Companies sector average.

The fund invests in companies the manager thinks are making a positive impact on society or the environment. Its positive impact approach makes it different to other funds in the IA UK All Companies sector, and to other responsible UK equity funds.

Annual percentage growth

Mar 19 – Mar 20

Mar 20 – Mar 21

Mar 21 – Mar 22

Mar 22 – Mar 23

Mar 23 – Mar 24

Aegon Ethical Equity

-9.28%

35.27%

-2.21%

-8.56%

14.28%

Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity

0.18%

34.09%

-3.26%

-3.50%

3.55%

FTSE All Share

-18.45%

26.71%

13.03%

2.92%

8.43%

IA UK All Companies

-19.22%

37.93%

5.25%

-2.07%

7.57%

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Source: *Lipper IM, to 31/03/2024.
More about Aegon Ethical Equity, including charges
Aegon Ethical Equity Key Investor Information
More about Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity, including charges
Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity Key Investor Information
2

UK Equity Income

The best performing fund of our UK Equity Income selections over the last year was Artemis Income.

We think the experienced trio of Nick Shenton, Andy Marsh and industry stalwart Adrian Frost are one of the best in the business with a combined 70 years investment experience.

At the time of writing, the fund yields 3.90%. The fund takes charges from capital, which can increase the yield, but reduce the potential for capital growth.

The worst performing of our UK Equity Income fund selections was Troy Trojan Income, which lagged the FTSE All-Share return by 3.04% over the last year.

We think the fund, managed by Blake Hutchins, invests in companies that aren’t as reliant on a strong economy to thrive. So, we expect the fund to hold up better than the index in falling markets, but lose ground in a rising market.

Annual percentage growth

Mar 19 – Mar 20

Mar 20 – Mar 21

Mar 21 – Mar 22

Mar 22 – Mar 23

Mar 23 – Mar 24

Artemis Income

-16.23%

32.91%

10.28%

2.07%

12.61%

Troy Trojan Income

-10.50%

10.74%

9.05%

-4.46%

5.39%

FTSE All Share

-18.45%

26.71%

13.03%

2.92%

8.43%

IA UK Equity Income

-20.75%

32.67%

10.87%

-0.03%

7.66%

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Source: *Lipper IM, to 31/03/2024.
More about Artemis Income, including charges
Artemis Income Key Investor Information
More on Troy Trojan Income, including charges
Troy Trojan Income Key Investor Information
3

UK Small & Medium sized companies

The strongest performer in the UK Small and Medium-sized section of the Wealth Shortlist over the past year was the FTF Martin Currie UK Mid Cap fund.

Managed by Richard Bullas, the fund rose by 9.95%*, but still narrowly lagged the FTSE 250 ex IT index by 0.10%.

The managers invest in medium-sized companies within the FTSE 250, often considered the ‘sweet spot’ between company growth potential and maturity. The fund also invests in smaller companies, which does add risk.

Our weakest fund selection in this sector over the last year was the WS Amati UK Smaller Companies fund. The fund fell by 1.08%, disappointingly lagging behind the FTSE Small Cap ex Investment Trust index and the IA UK Smaller Companies peer group.

The fund is run by an experienced and well-resourced team and aims to invest in companies they think can grow faster than their competitors. The fund invests in smaller companies, which adds risk.

Annual percentage growth

Mar 19 – Mar 20

Mar 20 – Mar 21

Mar 21 – Mar 22

Mar 22 – Mar 23

Mar 23 – Mar 24

FTF Martin Currie UK Mid Cap

-16.13%

39.20%

-3.24%

-4.91%

9.95%

FTSE 250 ex ITs

-21.23%

47.54%

-0.55%

-7.45%

10.05%

WS Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies

-17.15%

72.70%

-8.17%

-21.90%

-1.08%

FTSE Small cap ex ITs

-24.37%

74.91%

5.50%

-12.91%

11.03%

IA UK Smaller Companies

-17.54%

67.22%

-2.13%

-17.04%

4.74%

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Source: *Lipper IM, to 31/03/2024.
More about FTF Martin Currie UK Mid Cap, including charges
FTF Martin Currie UK Mid Cap Key Investor Information
More about WS Amati UK Smaller Companies, including charges
WS Amati UK Smaller Companies Key Investor Information
Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.
Joseph Hill
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst

Joseph is part of our Fund Research team. Having joined HL in 2017 initially on a graduate scheme, he's now integral to our analysts who select funds for our Wealth Shortlist. He also analyses the UK Growth, UK Equity Income and UK Smaller Companies fund sectors, providing expert insight for our clients.

