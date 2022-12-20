2 semiconductor share ideas to potentially prosper

Last week we looked at how the semiconductor industry is faring and where the opportunities for the industry could be.

This week, we’re sharing two companies who could take advantage of these opportunities.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone. That's because it's higher risk, your investment depends on the fate of that company. If that company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. If you cannot afford to lose your investment, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments, and any income from them, will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

NVIDIA – cloud computing providing a silver lining

NVIDIA makes superfast computer chips. It has deep roots in the gaming industry, and has almost trebled revenues to nearly $27bn over the last four years. But this important part of the business hasn’t been doing well of late. Weak demand in China, coupled with export bans, have added to the pain.

As a designer rather than manufacturer, NVIDIA is unlikely to benefit from the state support that its peers, with ambitions to grow US manufacturing, are enjoying.

Group sales were down 17% in the third quarter and operating profit more than halved to $1.5bn. Inventories of $4.5bn were 71% higher than the last year end, presenting a potential threat to margins and cash conversion if demand falters further.

Fortunately, NVIDIA has more strings to its bow than gaming and China. Not least is a strong balance sheet, which even after a period of significant distributions to shareholders carried net cash of over $2bn at the last count. In the third quarter, the United States was the largest contributor to revenue, with an impressive 91% uplift over the same period last year.

Data centre sales (the engine of cloud computing) have now been the biggest revenue contributor for three quarters in a row and were up 31% in the third quarter. Automotive sales are also doing well, up 86% in the same period.

Despite the recent sales weakness, NVIDIA is still expected to hold revenue flat for the current financial year as a whole. But profits are likely to be significantly down on last year.

Following a recent rebound, NVIDIA’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is now over 40x. On this basis, the valuation is relatively high compared to its peer group and its own long-term average.

NVIDIA is forecast to return to growth in the next financial year, with data centre sales leading the way. We think it has a chance of making the numbers, but even a small wobble could put the current valuation under pressure.

VIEW THE LATEST NVIDIA SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON NVIDIA

ST Microelectronics – automotive and industrial strength powering sales outperformance

ST Microelectronics is a European headquartered semiconductor designer and manufacturer (the region’s largest). It provides end-to-end solutions for a wide range of applications and industries.

Its recent third quarter financials revealed a significant outperformance of sales growth compared to the industry. Revenues were up 35% to $4.3bn, and operating profit more than doubled to $1.3bn. We think this sort of profit growth will be harder to achieve in the current climate.

The automotive and discrete division (primarily automotive and industrial customers) is already the largest division. It enjoyed 55.5% year-on-year growth in the quarter. As well as having exposure to technology shifts in the automotive world, ST Micro is benefiting from increasing automation in industrial processes.

It’s noticed a softening in the consumer industrial and personal electronics market. But this is where ST Microelectronics is winning new business in some of its specialisms, like wireless charging solutions, motion and environmental sensors.

The fourth quarter outlook did indicate that growth is expected to moderate. The mid-point of guidance suggested 1.8% revenue growth over the quarter just reported, which would be 23.7% over the fourth quarter of 2021.

ST Microelectronics enjoys strong revenue visibility, with each of its product categories benefiting from a backlog covering between six and eight quarters of planned production capacity.

There are further capacity expansion plans in place, backed by support from the EU and French governments.

It’s building a €730m plant in Sicily, which has attracted a €293m EU grant. There’s also the joint facility in France with Global Foundries which it expects to receive ‘significant financial support’ from the French government. With strong cash flows and net funds of about €1.5bn, it’s well placed to make more investments.

ST Microelectronics is unlikely to completely avoid the fallout from current weakness in the semiconductor industry, and the market is forecasting sales to remain flat in 2023. This is somewhat reflected in the current valuation. Based on the price-to-earnings ratio, the group sits well below its long-term average and towards the bottom of the peer group.

VIEW THE LATEST ST MICROELECTRONICS SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

How to take advantage of any ups and downs

It’s likely to be a rocky year ahead for the industry, so it’s worth considering the idea of pound-cost averaging if you decide to invest.

Pound-cost averaging is a process of drip-feeding money into a particular investment over a period of time. The idea being that it can help reduce the impact of market ups and downs, and average the cost price you pay for an investment over time. This helps to smooth volatility and take advantage of any short-term falls in valuation. Although it can make for lower returns compared with investing a lump sum if the price keeps rising.