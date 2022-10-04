2 tech stocks helping to drive forward the sustainable revolution

Technology is the lynchpin in the fight against climate change. Fast-paced changes to the way the world turns are necessary if we’re to make good on promises to stave off global warming and create a more sustainable global economy. And tech companies will play a starring role in getting us there.

Artificial Intelligence will allow for improved data collection and better decision making when it comes to understanding the best way to fight climate change.

Advancements in robotics should improve our ability to monitor climate change, as well as assisting in the manufacturing and maintenance of renewable energy components.

And outside of their end products, tech companies also have work to do cleaning up the impact of their own operations.

But there’s a fine line between accelerating technological advancement and racing forward at any cost. From thoughtful designs with future iterations in mind to creating cleaner organisations on their own, there are plenty of tech companies worth a mention when it comes to creating a cleaner economy.

Below we look at two of the industry’s standout performers, each deserving of a mention for different reasons.

This article isn’t personal advice, if you’re not sure if an investment’s right for you, seek advice. All investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone. That's because it's higher risk, your investment depends on the fate of that company. If that company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. If you cannot afford to lose your investment, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

Want the latest share research and results updates direct to your inbox? Pick the shares you want to hear about

Microsoft – cleaning up the world’s act starting with its own

It would be impossible to talk about technology in a sustainable world without mentioning Microsoft. Co-founded by Bill Gates, who literally wrote the book on climate change, Microsoft has maintained a clear focus even in the decades after Gates handed over the reins.

There are a few ways Microsoft has centred itself in the sustainable revolution. First and foremost is the group’s position as a leading cloud computing provider. As such, the group’s developed Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, a platform that will help businesses collate, analyse and report their carbon emissions data.

One of the biggest challenges when it comes to addressing climate change is a lack of good data. If we’re going to make progress, it’s vital to understand exactly where we’re starting. Businesses can’t make tangible changes to their carbon footprint without a clear picture of the footprint itself – and Microsoft is stepping in to fill that void.

But simply offering software that will help customers make better decisions isn’t where the buck stops. The tech sector is responsible for an estimated 2-4% of global greenhouse emissions. A lot of that is from data centres like those Microsoft’s cloud computing relies on. As the industry advances, so will its carbon footprint, with some forecasting 6% annual growth if it continues on the same trajectory.

Microsoft’s out to change that, promising to remove more carbon than it emits by 2030. The group’s been operating carbon neutral since 2012. By 2050, it’s aiming to have removed more carbon than it’s emitted in its entire, what would by then be, near 80-year existence. That includes all of Microsoft’s direct emissions, as well as those created along the supply chain.

It’s a tall order. 2021 saw the group’s emissions rise as the group expanded its data centres, and remote working and stay-at-home orders saw more of its products in use.

Given the group relies heavily on the existing grid – which is powered largely by fossil fuels – this is a problem that’s likely to continue growing as long as renewables continue to take a back-seat.

In the near term, the group’s purchasing energy contracts to offset its emissions. All of those contracts will be direct investments in renewable energy by 2025. But now that Microsoft has skin in the game with its bold climate pledges, it’s also throwing its weight behind policy changes that will help clean up the grid.

VIEW THE LATEST MICROSOFT SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

REGISTER FOR UPDATES ON MICROSOFT

Enphase Energy – making renewables possible with game-changing technology

There’s no question that governments around the world are hitching their wagons to the promise that renewable energy holds. Not only will renewables help reduce emissions, but they also have the potential to offer energy independence.

These two issues are top of mind for leaders around the world – so the industry itself is likely in for hyper growth over the next decade.

But one of the biggest problems with renewable energy is reliability and storage. Solar energy is useful on a sunny day, but what if all, or some of, our solar panels are shaded?

Enter Enphase Energy and its microinverter business.

The group’s focused on making solar panels more valuable by improving efficiency and reliability. Enphase’s microinverters take the energy from each individual panel and convert it into usable currents. That means if one panel is shaded or malfunctioning, the others can still function at full capacity. This is a relatively new concept – traditional string inverters can’t differentiate, so one panel at 50% meant the whole system was operating at that level.

Enphase isn’t the only one in this business, but it’s the largest provider. The group’s most recent microconverter iteration is focused on mini backup power grids that run on solar energy without a battery.

Enphase also makes battery storage systems that allow homeowners to choose where the power is directed if the grid fails. This is a crucial step forward as worries about power outages and under-developed energy infrastructure threaten to derail the push toward all-electric vehicles in many places.

The group’s aim is simple – make solar power available and usable. It offers a textbook definition of what innovation looks like in the renewables space. The US is the group’s largest market, and one that’s likely to see outsized growth in the coming years as government support for solar panels incentivises their use. But it’s also growing in new markets where energy independence is even more crucial – like Germany.

It’s hard to overstate how valuable technological improvements in the renewables space are. But Enphase does have some work to do. As a relatively small business, this was the first year the group released an ESG report and it was somewhat lacking in concrete emissions data on the group’s own operations.

VIEW THE LATEST ENPHASE ENERGY SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

Please note before you can trade US shares, you must complete and return a W-8BEN form.

Unless otherwise stated, estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Interested in responsible investing? Our responsible investment hub has helpful information on how to invest responsibly, fund ideas and more. Find out more

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Search Engine / Research Recommendation from a friend Advert in the press Existing client Advert on another website Mobile application Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.