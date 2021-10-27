3 fund ideas to help beat inflation

After years of relatively low inflation, the prospect of higher inflation is back. In September, the Bank of England warned inflation could peak above 4% by the end of 2021 – well above the Bank’s inflation target of 2% – before falling back in the medium term.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, was 3.1% in the year to September. This was in fact a small dip from the August figure of 3.2%. But inflation’s expected to continue rising again at least in the short term, particularly as rising energy prices take effect.

Some of the price rises in the economy could be temporary, for instance due to interruptions to supply chains, causing shortages of supply to meet robust demand. The reopening of economies from their pandemic lockdowns has certainly contributed to rising prices. However, it remains to be seen if higher inflation will be a phase that passes relatively quickly, or if it’s here to stay for longer.

This isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice. Remember all investments and any income they produce can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Why inflation matters for investors

Inflation is the measure of how much prices have gone up over time. It’s how quickly cash becomes less valuable – £1 today will get you further than £1 in ten years’ time. And it matters. One of the basic aims of investors is to at least protect the value of their money against inflation.

Holding cash generally won’t help us outpace inflation, particularly when interest rates remain anchored at extremely low levels.

Generating a ‘real return’ means growing your money faster than inflation. Because higher returns don’t come without risk, this means investing in assets that are riskier than cash.

Investing in shares and bonds

Over the long term, shares have comfortably outpaced inflation. This ‘equity risk premium’ is what compensates investors over the long term for the greater risk of investing in shares or share-based investments. This risk can come in the forms of bigger ups and downs, or volatility, as well as the potential for significant losses, at least in the short term.

This is easier to bear if you have a longer time horizon and a higher tolerance for risk, than if you’re more risk-averse and have a shorter investment horizon. Remember, there are no guarantees that shares will keep up with inflation as past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

Adding bonds to a portfolio of shares could help smooth out the ups and downs of only investing in shares, while beating inflation over the long term.

It’s important to remember that beating inflation over the long term isn’t the same thing as hedging – or sheltering – against inflation over different time periods. There will be periods where any investment can do worse than inflation.

Investments like gold, commodities and property are often thought of as better inflation hedges than shares. It could make sense to have some investments like this in a broader portfolio, but their relationship with inflation is complicated and can change over time. They can also alter how much risk is in a portfolio.

Inflation can move in the opposite direction too. That’s why we think a well diversified portfolio – including a mix of different investments like shares and bonds, and a range of geographies and investment styles – is a sensible long-term strategy for lots of investors.

Funds

One way investors can access a range of investments is by investing in funds.

Lots of funds have performance objectives that are based on the returns of a specific type of investment – for example, a UK share fund might aim to do better than the FTSE All-Share index of UK companies. Other funds focus on areas like global shares, global bonds, or particular regions like emerging markets.

While a range of investments can outpace inflation over time, there are funds that have the specific objective of beating inflation over the medium term. For example, some total return funds.

Total return funds typically invest in a mix of investments including shares, bonds, commodities and currencies. The managers usually have lots of flexibility to change the mix of investments, in line with their views, to try to generate positive returns in a range of market environments.

Total return funds are more conservative than funds that invest fully in company shares. While this means they’re unlikely to keep up with stock markets when they rise quickly, they’re more likely to offer some shelter when share markets fall. They're not guaranteed to make money though. Like any investment, they will fall as well as rise in value.

For these types of funds, much of the outcome depends on the manager’s skill, and each fund will have a different investment process. It’s important to understand each fund’s objectives and investment approach.

Our Wealth Shortlist features three total return funds that each follow a total return objective, but go about it in different ways.

Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

Troy Trojan The fund’s investment objective is to grow investors’ capital (net of fees) ahead of inflation over the long term, as measured by the UK Retail Prices Index. Manager Sebastian Lyon likes to keep things simple. He aims to shelter investors' wealth just as much as grow it. To do this, the fund’s constructed around four 'pillars'. The first contains large, established companies Lyon thinks can grow sustainably over the long run, and get through tough economic conditions. He’s tended to focus on companies based in developed markets, like the UK and US. Although the fund hasn’t invested that much in several years, the manager has the freedom to invest in higher-risk smaller companies. The rest of the fund is made up of investments that could bring some stability to the portfolio during more difficult markets. The second pillar is made from bonds, including index-linked bonds. The third pillar consists of gold-related investments, including physical gold. Gold often acts as a safe haven during times of uncertainty, and can potentially perform well if inflation takes off or key global currencies weaken. The final pillar is cash, which offers important shelter when stock markets stumble. While the fund contains a diverse range of investments, it’s concentrated. This approach means each investment can contribute significantly to overall returns, but it can increase risk. Scroll across to see the full table. Sep 16 - 17 Sep 17 - 18 Sep 18 - 19 Sep 19 - 20 Sep 20 - 21 Troy Trojan (Class O Accumulation)* 2.3% 0.5% 8.1% 7.4% 9.1% IA Flexible Investment TR 10.8% 5.5% 3.2% 0.8% 18.5% UK Retail Price Index 3.9% 3.3% 2.4% 1.1% 4.9% Past performance is not a guide to the future . Source: Lipper IM, to 30/09/2021. *The X unit class of this fund is featured on our Wealth Shortlist, but we've used the O unit class here as it was launched earlier, and thus has a longer track record of performance data. Find out more View TROY TROJAN factsheet INCLUDING CHARGES view TROY TROJAN KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION

BNY Mellon Real Return The fund looks to dampen volatility and offer some shelter during market wobbles. It also aims to deliver 4% more than LIBOR (the interest rate at which major banks lend to each other) over five years – this target would at least keep pace with inflation in most environments. The fund could be a potential option for a defensive portfolio seeking steadier gains, but this isn’t guaranteed. The Real Return team form a view of the world and build the portfolio around themes they expect to develop over the long term. The fund's built in two layers. One invests in shares and higher-risk investments like high-yielding bonds, and emerging markets. These have the potential to boost returns over the long term. The other invests in investments like government bonds, gold and cash, which could help preserve wealth when stock markets fall. The proportion of shares held in the portfolio can range between 30% and 70% depending on how confident the managers feel about future market returns. The managers also use derivatives, which can help control the impact of the performance of certain investments, though they can also increase risk. Scroll across to see the full table. Sep 16 - 17 Sep 17 - 18 Sep 18 - 19 Sep 19 - 20 Sep 20 - 21 BNY Mellon Real Return -3.1% 1.9% 8.8% 3.0% 9.0% IA Targeted Absolute Return TR 3.1% 0.3% 1.1% 0.4% 6.6% LIBOR+4% 4.3% 4.5% 4.7% 4.4% 4.0% Past performance is not a guide to the future . Source: Lipper IM, to 30/09/2021. Find out more View BNY MELLON REAL RETURN factsheet, INCLUDING CHARGES view BNY MELLON REAL RETURN KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION

Pyrford Global Total Return Manager Tony Cousins and the experienced Pyrford team have three key aims. Their first is not to lose money over a 12-month period. Their second is to deliver an inflation-beating return over the long term, and thirdly, to do this with low volatility – fewer significant ups and downs in value than a fund invested entirely in shares. The team invests flexibly in different types of investments. They aim to keep things simple though, so they typically focus on shares, government bonds and cash. The shares are expected to perform well and generate most of the fund's growth over the long term, but they can be quite volatile in the short term. They can invest in companies across the globe, with the flexibility to invest in emerging markets, which increases risk if used. The bonds and cash are expected to perform differently, and bring some stability to the portfolio. Like all investments, the fund can fall as well as rise in value, so investors could get back less than they invest. We think this could be a good option for a more conservative portfolio, or a way to bring some stability to a broader investment portfolio. This is an offshore fund meaning you’re not usually entitled to compensation through the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Scroll across to see the full table. Sep 16 - 17 Sep 17 - 18 Sep 18 - 19 Sep 19 - 20 Sep 20 - 21 Pyrford Global Total Return 1.5% 1.1% 2.6% 0.1% 5.4% IA Flexible Investment TR 10.8% 5.5% 3.2% 0.8% 18.5% UK Retail Price Index 3.9% 3.3% 2.4% 1.1% 4.9% Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, to 30/09/2021. Find out more View PYRFORD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN factsheet, INCLUDING CHARGES View PYRFORD GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION

