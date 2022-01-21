5 common tax return mistakes to avoid

The deadline to complete your online return is 31 January 2022. If you’ve left it late to submit yours, here are five common mistakes to make sure you avoid.

This isn’t personal advice. We are not tax experts and tax is a complicated subject, so if you're not sure what’s best for you, you should seek professional advice. Tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

1. Misplacing your unique taxpayer reference (UTR) number

Your UTR number should’ve been sent to you when you registered for self-assessment or set up a limited company. You’ll need it to complete your tax return.

If you’ve misplaced it, don’t panic. You should be able to find it on previous tax returns or in your Personal Tax Account if you’re registered for Self-Assessment. It’s a ten-digit number and can also be called a tax reference number.

TIP: If you still can’t find it, try contacting HMRC’s Self-Assessment helpline to request it.

2. Giving up if you don’t have all the paperwork

It can be easy to lose heart if you’ve not yet got all the paperwork you need. But don’t give up.

To avoid paying a fine, you can submit an estimated tax return and update it later on when the paperwork arrives. You can normally make changes to your tax return for up to a year after the filing deadline.

3. Getting your sums wrong

Getting a figure wrong here or there might not seem like a big deal, but it’s important not to be careless.

HMRC can issue penalties in cases of careless or deliberate mistakes, but they won’t normally issue a penalty where ‘reasonable care’ has been taken.

TIP: The online form will do some of the calculations for you, but make sure you double check your figures. You could even think about asking a professional, like an accountant, if you’re not confident.

4. Not taking the opportunity to ‘make it easier’ next year

If you’re nearly done with your return, it’s tempting to try and forget about it until the same time next year. Instead, now’s the time to make changes so things are a little less stressful next time.

If you hold investments, it’s worth thinking about putting them in an ISA. As well as possibly cutting your tax bill, it could make life simpler. Once they’re in an ISA, you don’t have to worry about declaring UK income or capital gains on them.

MORE ON ISAs

Pensions are designed to help you save for retirement and paying into one now could also help reduce your tax bill for 2021/22. Your tax return is for the last tax year, 6 April 2020 to 5 April 2021. If you pay tax at a higher rate, making a pension contribution by 5 April could reduce this tax year’s (2021/22) bill.

Pension and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances. You won’t normally be able to access money paid into your pension until the age of 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re not sure if a course of action is right for you, ask for financial advice.

MORE ON PENSIONS

TAX BENEFITS OF A PENSION IF YOU’RE SELF-EMPLOYED, INCLUDING HOW MUCH YOU CAN PAY IN

To make next year’s tax return easier, you could even think about bringing all your savings, pensions and investments together under one roof. Just make sure you’re not paying excessive exit fees or giving up any valuable guarantees in the process.

Having everything in one place simplifies things. There will be less paperwork to juggle, and it could make it easier to spot tax-saving opportunities. You’ll easily be able to see what allowances you’ve used, and how much you can still pay into any tax efficient accounts like an ISA or pension.

Remember, all investments can go down as well as up in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

MORE ON CONSOLIDATING SAVINGS, PENSIONS AND INVESTMENTS

5. Not declaring pension payments

Remember to include details of any pension contributions you made in the 2020/21 tax year on your tax return. Again, it’s important to get these figures correct. Make sure you put the value you’ve paid in, plus the basic-rate tax relief of 20% from the government. This is also known as the gross value.

If you pay tax at a higher rate than the basic rate, it could make a big difference in reducing your tax bill.

GET YOUR SELF-EMPLOYED PENSIONS GUIDE FOR MORE TAX SAVING TIPS

New Year's cash prize draw - win what you pay in If you pay into your HL SIPP, you could win back up to £3,000. Total new payments made of £100 or more between 1 December 2021 and 23 February 2022 will count towards your potential cash prize. There will be seven winners of up to £3,000 each. FULL TERMS APPLY Discover the HL SIPP

Editor's choice: our weekly email

Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Advert in the press Search Engine / Research HL mention in the media Recommendation from a friend Advert on another website Existing client Mobile application HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.