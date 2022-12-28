5 shares to watch 2022 roundup

2022 has been an exceptionally difficult year for markets.

They became jittery after the unprecedented conflict between Russia and Ukraine and we saw inflation spike across the world. As central banks looked to increase interest rates to bring inflation back in line, risks of recession became front of mind.

Now more than ever it’s crucial for investors to remember the importance of taking a long-term view. Recent conditions have changed the investment case in some instances. But in others, the current climate is a bump in the road rather than a derailment. It’s important to understand what you’re invested in and to not make rash decisions.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone. That's because it's higher risk, your investment depends on the fate of that company. If that company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. If you cannot afford to lose your investment, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments, and any income from them, will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Lloyds Banking Group

Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

Lloyds Banking Group’s valuation has come under pressure to the tune of around 9% since the start of the year. We aren’t convinced that’s a fair reaction.

The core reason we chose Lloyds for our Five Shares to Watch 2022 still rings true. Its higher exposure to traditional banking and mortgage lending means it benefits from higher interest rates. We saw this in the third quarter when underlying net interest income rose 19% to £3.4bn. We view the higher-rate environment as a source of longer-term structural growth.

There are some short-term challenges. Over the course of the year the economic environment soured significantly. The group’s preparing for a higher number of customers to default on their loan repayments, and the provisions put aside for this have dented profits.

These could get worse before they get better. As the tide turns, the group’s large mortgage lending book also means we expect some ups and downs as the housing market and demand weakens.

That’s why we’re supportive of Lloyds’ plan, announced earlier this year, to find alternative ways to grow.

The new strategy plans to build out the bank's small business offer, as well as increasing the focus on larger corporate and institutional clients. The group's also looking to grow its Wealth Management options. These areas rely more on fees rather than interest rates, which can help to make the group’s revenues more robust.

It will take a few years for this strategy to take off. For now, it’s business as usual. Because of the tumultuous economic conditions, it’s been a challenging year, but we believe Lloyds is well-placed for the long term.

The shares currently change hands for 0.74 times the value of its net assets, below the longer-term average. That reflects the risk of short-term ups and downs.

VIEW THE LATEST LLOYDS BANKING GROUP SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON LLOYDS

International Distribution Services

Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

International Distribution Services (IDS), formerly known as Royal Mail, has had a year to forget. The company’s lost around 60% of its value since the start of the year, as disagreements with the union on workers’ pay at the UK Royal Mail business have lingered on for much of the period.

We’ll be the first to admit, we weren’t expecting union troubles to escalate to the stage we’re at now. Plans to resize operations have been severely disrupted and ongoing strikes mean Royal Mail’s expected to post a full-year operating loss of £350-£450m.

Aside from troubles over worker pay, management unveiled a new five-point plan along with half-year results. Job cuts remain a key focus as the group aims to shed 5,000-6,000 jobs over the next year and get a tighter grip on costs.

But until a path forward is found, the outlook is precarious.

At the half-year mark, IDS had net current assets of just £76m. That’s lower than anyone would like and a key measure of short-term financial health. Even if performance holds up at GLS, the group's profitable International Parcel Network, it seems likely that IDS will be below cashflow break even for the current financial year.

Speaking of GLS, it’s one of a few bright spots right now. We’ve been encouraged by revenue growth and longer-term opportunities for the business look promising.

The question now, is whether GLS and Royal Mail will be part of the same parent company for much longer. IDS management have already hinted that a split could be on the cards if performance at Royal Mail doesn’t improve.

It's possible that new rounds of talks with the union could result in an end to strike action that allows Royal Mail to get on with returning the business to profitability. If this happens, the company's valuation could re-rate substantially.

There are, however, substantial hurdles to overcome and investors should proceed with caution.

VIEW THE LATEST INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTIONS

Anglo American

Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Anglo American’s enjoyed a relatively positive year, all things considered.

We included the stock due to its diverse exposure to commodities and that’s held the group in good stead. It’s not been plain sailing, but performance has been better than the wider market over the year. Of course, there’s no guarantee that continues.

The trading environment has shifted, back in February we were hearing about record profits as commodity prices rallied. Things have changed and shifting economic conditions around the world meant a lot of those high prices came back down to earth.

Half-year results were a stark reminder of how performance can quickly shift in a cyclical business. There was a double-digit drop in revenue and lower shareholder returns as a result. Costs are soaring and more volatile weather conditions are causing disruptions at mines. All in, recent production guidance saw downgrades across the board.

But despite a shifting landscape, the reasons we liked Anglo at the start of the year still hold true.

Anglo has a well-diversified portfolio with a range of products, from iron ore and copper to diamonds. Lots of the products produced are key for global decarbonisation efforts, which should be a longer-term growth driver.

We’re supportive of the focus on growing the copper division, with the expansion of its Quellaveco mine on time and more importantly, on budget. And the Woodsmith project gives another growth angle in crop nutrients, with physical production expected to start in early in 2023.

Longer term we see a lot to like, but there’s no doubt there could be more short-term uncertainty ahead. This is important to bear in mind because, with a policy to pay out 40% of profits, lower profits mean lower shareholder returns.

VIEW THE LATEST ANGLO AMERICAN SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON ANGLO AMERICAN

Smith & Nephew

Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Smith & Nephew’s valuation has come under pressure over 2022. It now sits some way below its long-term average on a price-to-earnings ratio basis.

This is reflective of the medical device maker’s struggle to deliver on its efficiency goals during the year. Full-year underlying operating profit margins are now expected to come in below 2021 levels, at about 17.5%, compared to earlier guidance of 18.5%.

It’s been an eventful year for the group, with Dr Deepak Nath taking the helm in the first half. With already one profit warning since he took the reins, he’ll be under some scrutiny in 2023.

The squeeze on margins has come not just from the wider inflationary environment, but also a change in the way China buys its hip and knee replacement devices. This has driven average prices lower.

A 12-point plan is in place to drive growth and productivity. If execution in the Orthopaedics division (the group’s largest) can be brought in line with the success seen in Sports and Wound, margins could improve. This could lead to a re-rating of the shares.

Longer term, we like Smith & Nephew’s focus on innovation. A good example here is its robotics-assisted orthopaedic surgery platform, CORI, which was recently first to market in its class for revision knee surgery.

However, there are still deep-seated issues in the group’s supply chain that need to be addressed. The jury is still out on whether Dr Nath’s plan will deliver.

VIEW THE LATEST SMITH & NEPHEW SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON SMITH & NEPHEW

Polar Capital Holdings

Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

A key risk to investors in the technology-focused asset manager, is a shift in sentiment against tech stocks, and indeed rising interest rates.

These were both themes that came into play over 2022. Tech stocks took a beating and interest rates in both the UK and the United States rose from under 0.5% to mid-single digit percentages.

For the half year ending September 2022, AuM (assets under management) was down 15%, with negative market movements of £2.0bn being the biggest driver.

But clients also headed for the door as net redemptions from Polar's funds amounted to £0.8bn with a further £0.5bn of the movement due to fund closures. This drove a 28.9% fall in underlying operating profit to £25.8m.

Despite the challenges noted, Polar Capital has so far managed to remain profitable and cash positive at an operational level. The group has been diversifying into sustainability-focused funds which have been both outperforming their benchmarks and attracting inflows. However, at £1.1bn it's still a small part of AuM.

The group's prospective dividend yield of 9.7% is of note. However, market forecasts suggest the dividend isn't covered by cash flows. If earnings don't recover, then the risk that the dividend is cut or scrapped increases. As ever, yields are variable, and dividends are by no means guaranteed.

Earnings estimates for the current financial year have come down dramatically over 2022, yet the price-to-earnings ratio remains close to the long-term average. If AuM remains under pressure, then there’s little reason for investor sentiment to improve.

Ultimately, while we commend efforts to diversify, Polar is a play on the tech sector. There’s some hope that a ‘soft landing’ in the US will mean interest rate hikes can slow and even reverse, which would be good news for Polar. But until wider conditions become more accommodative to tech investment, we expect challenges to continue.

VIEW THE LATEST POLAR CAPITAL SHARE PRICE AND HOW TO DEAL

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES ON POLAR CAPITAL

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Get the latest share research and results updates direct to your inbox Pick the shares you want to hear about

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.