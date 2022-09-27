Mini-budget 2022 – what it means for you and your money

Some budgets feel like carefully calibrated exercises in delivering targeted help to those who need it most, at the lowest possible cost. This wasn’t one of them.

Instead, it was more of a plan to help hopefully deliver the growth the chancellor’s looking for, rather than the runaway inflation the Bank of England (BoE) fears. So, it’s worth picking it apart to see what it means for your income, pension, savings and investments – and what it might mean for property.

This article isn’t personal advice. Remember, ISA, pension and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on individual circumstances. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice.

Taxes on income

There were sizeable cuts announced to the taxes we’ll pay on earnings. We’d already heard about the National Insurance (NI) cut a day earlier – reversing the 1.25 percentage point rise imposed in April which will take effect from 6 November.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, also announced a cut in the basic rate of income tax – from 20p in the pound to 19p, which had been pencilled in for April 2024, would be brought forward to next April. At the same time, the additional-rate tax band will be axed, so anyone earning over £150,000 will pay higher-rate tax at 40% instead of 45%.

This will put money back into the pockets of taxpayers, which was always going to be a welcome move, especially at a time when those pockets have been turned inside out by rising prices.

Higher earners will naturally see much bigger savings. At the point when the tax and NI cut have both kicked in, someone earning £20,000 will save £167 a year. Someone on £50,000 will save £842 a year, and someone on £75,000 will save £1,157.

This is all part of the government’s growth agenda. They believe putting money into the pockets of higher earners is likely to make them feel more confident, and more likely to invest in growth.

However, there’s also the risk that more money burning a hole in their pockets will boost demand. In the time before supply can be increased to meet it, that’s only going to mean more inflation.

These changes to income taxes will resonate across our finances, so it’s worth getting to grips with what it could mean for you.

These income tax changes apply to England, and Northern Ireland – Wales will also follow the UK changes, but Scotland has announced no plans to make changes at the time of writing.

The impact on savings

Savers get a personal savings allowance (PSA). Right now, the allowance is set at £1,000 for non-taxpayers and basic-rate taxpayers, £500 for higher-rate taxpayers and £0 for additional-rate taxpayers. The axing of the additional-rate band means these taxpayers will become higher-rate taxpayers, and so will get a £500 allowance.

While income tax rates and thresholds differ in Scotland for earned and pension income, the rest of UK rates and bands apply to savings income, so Scottish savers will benefit too.

If you earn interest over the PSA on money outside an ISA or pension, you pay income tax on the excess at your marginal rate. The cut in the basic rate of tax could mean a lower tax bill for anyone who earns enough interest to exceed their PSA.

The PSA has meant many savers haven’t been paying tax on interest earned in recent years. However, this is increasingly something people need to think about, as rising interest rates mean more chance of being pushed over the threshold.

If you’re worried about paying tax on your savings, it’s well worth considering whether a Cash ISA is worthwhile for your circumstances. Even if it doesn’t save tax immediately, rising rates, and higher wages pushing you into a new tax band and cutting your PSA could make it an issue sooner than you think.

The impact on investments

The NI announcement last week also brought good news for those who rely on dividends. That’s because the extra 1.25 percentage points of tax on dividends will be removed from April – so the dividend tax rate will fall back to 7.5% for basic-rate taxpayers, and 32.5% for higher-rate taxpayers.

Meanwhile, former additional-rate taxpayers will get the extra boost from paying dividends at the same rate as other higher rate taxpayers – so that will fall from the current rate of 39.35% to 32.5%. This will come as a welcome change for business owners paid in dividends and for investors who hold assets outside an ISA or pension.

Alongside keeping on top of tax treatment, it’s always wise to regularly review your investments to make sure you’re on track for your longer-term objectives and that they still meet your attitude to risk.

All investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

What it means for pensions

For anyone receiving an income from a pension, and paying tax on them, this will be a shot in the arm. The 1% cut in income tax might only sound minor, but it can add up to serious savings with someone on a £25,000 income paying about £125 less in income tax per year.

The cuts in income tax will mean a cut in tax relief on pensions, with the basic rate of tax relief falling to 19%. Although the government has announced that personal pension contributions to relief at source schemes can continue to benefit from basic-rate tax relief at 20% until April 2024. Additional-rate taxpayers will see a tax relief cut from 45% to 40% from April 2023 – but it’s worth remembering, any higher relief may need to be claimed through a tax return.

It doesn’t alter one of the fundamental attractions of pension saving – that your contributions can benefit from tax relief. However, it opens a window of opportunity to take advantage of the extra tax relief, before it disappears. Remember money in a pension can’t normally be accessed until age 55 (57 from 2028).

For someone who is a basic-rate taxpayer now and expects to be so in retirement, it opens a gap between pensions and the Lifetime ISA (LISA). Within the LISA you get a 25% bonus – which is similar to the 20% tax relief a basic-rate taxpayer currently receives on a personal pension contribution.

When the basic rate of tax changes, the LISA will then be more generous than the 19% available on a pension – with the added advantage that any eligible withdrawals from your LISA will be tax free too.

For anyone in a workplace pension, that should still be your first port of call due to the employer contributions available. However, once you’ve exhausted the employer contributions available, if you qualify for a LISA, this could be a sensible home for up to £4,000 a year of your retirement savings.

The LISA comes with specific rules. You need to be a UK resident aged between 18-39 to open one, but, once open, you can continue to add money until age 50. If you need to access the money before age 60 for any other reason aside from buying an eligible first home, you’ll normally pay a penalty (25%). If you save into a LISA instead of a pension, it could affect your entitlement to certain means-tested state benefits.

Changes to property tax

The other significant tax cut in the mini-budget was to stamp duty. The stamp duty threshold has been doubled – from £125,000 to £250,000. The threshold for first time buyers has also been raised from £300,000 to £425,000 – while the value of properties that can benefit from first time buyer relief has risen from £500,000 to £625,000.

Taken together it is predicted that 200,000 people will be lifted out of paying stamp duty and all changes were effective from last Friday (23 September).

The stamp duty cut will ease some of the pressure on buyers right now. It’s particularly welcome as house prices rocket and interest rates continue to climb. But in the medium term, it risks making life even harder.

When first-time buyer relief was introduced in 2010, the government assessed the impact the following year. It found cutting the cost of stamp duty by one percentage point, increased first-time buyer prices by up to 0.7 percentage points – wiping out a lot of the cost saving for first-time buyers.

What’s worse is that a tax cut up-front could increase monthly mortgage payments for decades.

The overall impact on the market might end up being less of an issue than all the other forces weighing on it right now. UK house prices have already risen 15.5% in the year to July, which will have made it increasingly difficult to save for a deposit.

Meanwhile, factoring in higher interest rates and rocketing household bills, will have made affordability criteria even harder to meet. And if the BoE’s assessment that we’re already in a recession turns out to be true, in itself that could prove a tipping point for the housing market.

This is effective for transactions in England and Northern Ireland. Scotland and Wales have different systems. They will receive additional funding to reflect the Stamp Duty cut elsewhere in the UK, and can choose whether or not to use this to cut property transaction taxes.

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star