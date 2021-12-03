How women invest with impact

Heather: I'm here with Audrey Ryan to talk about her Kames Ethical Equity Fund. Hi Audrey

Audrey: Hi there

Heather: So what is ethical, how do you define it, and what does it mean to you?

Audrey: We've been offering an ethical equity fund to our clients for almost thirty years we launched the fund in 1989 and it was one of the first funds that were launched within the marketplace providing an ethical opportunity for the investor. The ethical fund that we have is particularly suited to someone who has fairly strong views with regards to their ethical principles or indeed their ethical morals and what we're doing with our UK vehicle ethical vehicle is screening companies based on the products the activities or services that they undertake which could be either harmful to society or indeed harmful to the environment so it's one of the strictest funds in the marketplace but very much still in demand from the ethical investor.

Heather: So what sort of things you screen out?

Audrey: So we have twelve ethical principles propriety to us that we look for in the companies that we invest in it is negatively screened and you will for example there will be the traditional addictions where we all screen out tobacco and alcohol we also will not invest and companies who are involved in the arms or the military and the fund that we have is particularly strong from an animal welfare point of view so you know do not invest in businesses that are involved in any form of animal testing

Heather: So a lot of the companies that you mention are some of the UK's largest companies does that mean you don't have very many large companies in the fund Audrey: Yeah looking back the history of the fund typically we do have a more of an exposure within the fund towards UK small and mid-cap stocks the majority of the top 20 companies in the UK equity market do not pass our screens through whether they are the large oil and gas companies or the large mining companies or indeed many of the traditional staple related sectors such as food retail aerospace and beverages so as you rightly say the fund is much more skewed towards FTSE 250 and FTSE small cap rather than the large-cap names within the marketplace

Heather: So you have your screen it's screened out all of the companies that you feel aren't ethical enough to be invested in what how many companies are you left with then to choose from?

Audrey: With regards to the FTSE All Share I can invest in approximately 300 companies for the ethical equity fund and that number has been fairly stable over the last few years and you know I can still invest in a variety of sectors and indeed a variety of the indices and in terms of you know generating ideas for the portfolio itself once it's passed the ethical screen I as a fund manager I very much leverage the strong investment ideas coming from within our UK equity team. We have nine individuals researching the UK small mid and large cap marketplace and so the ideas that I populate the fund with from a bottom-up perspective is very much driven by a team based UK research team

Heather: And there's often an argument that you can either invest ethically or you can invest in a fund that's going to perform strongly what would you say to that?

Audrey: The ethical equity fund that we manage is almost 30 years old we launched it in 1989 and certainly our performance data would absolutely dispel any myth that investing ethically brings with it a long-term performance penalty for the client. Looking at the returns that we've delivered in the fund since launch we've actually outperformed the investment association median fund over that time frame so we would argue that investing ethically does not bring with it a long-term performance penalty.

Heather: Thank you

Audrey: Thank you

All investments fall as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance is not a guide to the future. This video and our research are not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances, please seek advice.