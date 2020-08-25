Thinking about advice and not sure what to do? Take our short quiz

You don’t need to commit to ongoing advisory charges if you don’t feel comfortable. Beware of any adviser trying to force you into this type of agreement.

If you don’t feel comfortable signing up to an ongoing relationship with your adviser, most advisers can provide one-off advice to help you with the big decisions you face, for you to manage your investments yourself moving forward. Make sure you know what service they will provide and any associated costs before agreeing to anything.

