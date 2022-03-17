Bank of England increases interest rates to 0.75% – how to make more of your savings

The Bank of England (BoE) has raised rates once again to 0.75%.

This should be good news for savers. It’s understandable to expect high street banks to pass on interest rate rises to savers. But that’s not always the case. Despite two rate changes in December and February, many high street banks are reluctant to follow suit. And some are still paying just 0.01%.

Lots of savers are facing more time stuck earning almost nothing on money held in easy access bank accounts.

So, what can you do to make more of your savings?

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for your circumstances, seek advice.

1. Look further than your high street bank

Well-known banks usually pay the lowest rates.

Some of the large high street banks still only offer 0.01% on their easy access accounts. That’s just £1 interest on a £10,000 savings pot after a whole year.

Truth is, the big names don’t need to work as hard for your money. But smaller banks do, and they’ll offer an attractive rate to get it. You can currently get up to 50 times more from your savings across our Active Savings service compared to some high street banks.

Saving with your high street bank is often the first port of call as they’re familiar and you trust them. But all UK banks, regardless of how big they are, are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if they’re authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and PRA. Your eligible deposits will be protected up to £85,000 per person.

This limit applies to all money you have under each banking licence. So, if you have more than £85,000 in cash with different banks under the same licence, it could be sensible to move your savings elsewhere, to maximise your protection under the FSCS.

Are your savings safe?

2. Use fixed terms

There’s a preference to hold savings in instant or easy access accounts*. Given how uncertain things are at the moment, that’s no surprise. But you might not need all your money in the same pot and it could be holding back your returns.

You should keep at least three to six months’ worth of essential expenses in an easy access account for any emergencies. If you’re retired, that should be around one to three years’ worth. But anything over this could be put to work in a fixed-term savings account.

Fixed-term accounts pay a guaranteed rate of interest which is usually higher than instant or easy access accounts. The trade-off is that you usually can’t access your money until the term ends.

You don’t need to lock your money away for years if you don’t want to. You can usually fix from just a few months or up to five years. Generally, the longer you fix for, the better the rate.

Locking in rates can be useful when rates are falling or staying flat. But the opposite is also true – you could lose out if rates rise further in the future.

You could also think about blending fixed terms of different lengths, or open new fixed terms every month. That way you’ll always have some money coming back regularly, while boosting your overall rate.

It's worth pointing out, currently, fixed term rates don't beat inflation, so the purchasing power of your money will still be eroded over time.

*HL survey conducted by Opinium of 1,396 respondents, September 2021.

HOW TO BUILD A MIX OF SAVINGS

3. Make a change today

Doing nothing and leaving your cash savings earning little or no interest costs you money.

You might think that it’s best to keep your money where it is and wait in the hope that rates rise further. But with a wave of inflation hitting the market, it’s important to try to limit the damage it can have on your cash savings. You could miss out on better returns over the next year by not taking action now.

Active Savings gives you access to a range of easy access and fixed-term savings products across lots of banks and building societies.

You’ll have a choice of competitive rates (often far higher than high street banks) and opening new products is easy and takes just a few clicks.

You’ll see everything together in one place when you log in, alongside any other HL accounts you hold with us – making things easier for you.